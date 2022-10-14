Leeds boss Jesse Marsch feels he has best support he has had throughout career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch feels he has best support he has had throughout career

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 3:38 pm
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds are bidding to halt a five-game winless run (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds are bidding to halt a five-game winless run (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has described his support from the club’s hierarchy as “better than anywhere I’ve ever been in my life”.

Marsch’s side face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday on the back of a five-game winless run, during which they have taken only two points.

The American, 48, was asked about the pressure Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta came under last season and the value of the patience shown by his club’s board of directors.

Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February, said: “I think the support I have internally at this club is better than anywhere I’ve ever been in my life.

“Now, I know that when you lose, questions arise. That’s normal. From you guys, from fans and everyone and I accept that.

“And it’s my responsibility to make sure we lose as little as possible and my goal is to never lose.

“So, that’s the job. I’m not afraid of that. I accept responsibility and I take it straight on.”

Marsch kept Leeds in the top flight by the skin of their teeth last season after inheriting a side which sat two points above the relegation zone in 16th place.

The Whites made an encouraging start to the current campaign after integrating eight summer signings into their squad, by taking seven points from their first three league matches.

But they have not won since beating Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road at the end of August.

Marsch added: “I’m here to do the job and believe I’m the man to do the job.

“I’m doing it with my staff, with my team, with the leaders in this club, with my ownership and I feel we are together.

“I feel incredibly supported and it empowers me to do the job I think is necessary to help us win.”

Leeds will be boosted by the return of Luis Sinisterra on Sunday after he missed last week’s 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace due to a one-game ban.

Marsch must decide who will make way for the Colombia winger if he is to start, with Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford all starting at Selhurst Park.

Junior Firpo is also in contention after a having minor setback on his return from a long-term knee injury, but Marsch confirmed Pascal Struijk will resume at left-back.

Arsenal have dropped only three points from their first nine league games this season and secured their 11th win from 12 matches in all competitions on Wednesday night when winning 1-0 at Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

