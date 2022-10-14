Matt Jay in contention for Exeter’s home fixture with Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Jay could return for Exeter’s clash with Oxford on Saturday.

The 26-year-old striker has missed City’s last two games after his partner gave birth but could return this weekend.

Midfielder Harry Kite played the final 30 minutes in the Grecians’ 4-2 defeat to Charlton in the Papa John’s Trophy during midweek and will be hoping for more minutes.

Interim boss Kevin Nicholson will take charge of his first league game at home following Matt Taylor’s switch to Rotherham.

Winger Josh Murphy is fit and available for selection for Oxford.

The 27-year-old returned from an injury lay-off as a substitute in the U’s 1-0 defeat to Wycombe last week and will be looking to feature once again.

Forward Sam Baldock has also recently returned to training and it remains to be seen whether he will be part of the matchday squad this time around.

Leeds loanee Lewis Bate is doubtful with a foot injury.