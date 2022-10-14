Jason Robinson hopes ‘inspirational’ World Cup can spark rugby league revolution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jason Robinson hopes ‘inspirational’ World Cup can spark rugby league revolution

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 4:42 pm
Jason Robinson believes this year’s Rugby League World Cup could give the sport a boost in England (Neil Munns/PA)
Jason Robinson believes this year’s Rugby League World Cup could give the sport a boost in England (Neil Munns/PA)

Former England full-back Jason Robinson believes this year’s Rugby League World Cup can inspire a new generation of players.

The 2021 edition of the World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday, having been delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and England’s men will open the competition against Samoa at St James’ Park.

Running alongside the men’s tournament will be the women’s and wheelchair competitions, the first time all formats will play side by side.

The men’s and women’s tournaments will culminate in a double-header of finals at Old Trafford and Robinson believes the competition could give the sport a boost in England.

He told the PA news agency: “We all get inspired by different things, sometimes it’s by seeing other people going forward and doing it, that inspires us to pick up a rugby ball and think, ‘maybe it’s something I can try’.

“It’s going to be very inspirational, the boost that the game needs.

“We talk about expanding the game and the growth of the game, for me international rugby is certainly one of those tournaments that can do that, because of the visibility, because of the standard.

“When you look at World Cups it tends to be either a men’s tournament, or a women’s tournament, but this is a tournament that everybody can follow.”

Australia are the reigning men’s champions, having beaten England on home soil in 2017, and the hosts face a tricky start to the tournament against a strong Samoan side.

Rugby League Legends Ellery Hanley, Jamie Peacock, Jason Robinson and Rebecca Stevens,
Rugby League ‘Legends’ Ellery Hanley, Jamie Peacock, Jason Robinson and Rebecca Stevens join young and wheelchair players ahead of the start of the Rugby League World Cup on behalf of the National Lottery, and last year more than £1million of National Lottery funding was used to support Rugby Football League in England (Lewis Storey/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Ellery Hanley reached the 1992 World Cup final with Great Britain, who lost to the Kangaroos at Wembley, and he expects England to reach the showpiece match again this year.

“I expect England to be in the final and I expect the final to be tough,” he told PA.

“I know Shaun Wane well enough to recognise he’ll only be thinking one game at a time, I’m the same as well.

“The truth of the matter is, everybody knows and expects England to be in the final, there’s no question about it, that’s the least we expect of them.

“Winning it might be a different thing, but they have an equal chance as far as I’m concerned, they have enough talent and depth as well.”

Robinson is also well aware of the expectations around the team, having competed for England in two World Cup finals before switching codes to win the 2003 World Cup with England in rugby union, and he insists now is the time for England to deliver.

Rugby World Cup Final
Jason Robinson switched codes and won the World Cup with England’s rugby union side in 2003 (David Davies/PA)

“There’s going to be nerves, there’s going to be a lot of excitement, friends, family in the crowd,” Robinson added.

“(It) brings back memories of standing there, with your England kit on, singing the national anthem with a massive crowd just playing against a top team, knowing that you’ve been chosen above everyone else in this country to represent and it’s exciting, that’s what you play the game for.

“When I was a child growing up, playing amateur rugby, my dream was to play at the highest level, so for these players this is their time to deliver, and it’s up to them to see how far they go.

“There’s a lot of excitement, they’ll just want to get out there, get into the games and hopefully go all the way.”

:: National Lottery players are providing over £9.3m of vital support to Rugby League between 2022-2027 to aid the development of Rugby League across the country. This includes £750,000 to support communities across England through the RLWC21 CreatedBy Grants Programme as well as providing vital funding for the Women’s & Girls’ game during the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Liam Fox is looking for another win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox urges Dundee United to continue fighting to regain fans’ trust
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has defensive problems ahead for Motherwell game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst facing Rangers injury crisis ahead of Motherwell game
St Johnstone thought they had earned a point against Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Johnstone out to banish memories of Celtic defeat at Livingston – Liam Gordon
Simon Massie-Taylor admits there are no quick fixes to the current crisis (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘No quick fixes’ for rugby club crisis, insists Premiership chief Massie-Taylor
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has backed Kieran Trippier’s World Cup hopes (Michael Regan/PA)
Eddie Howe sure ‘incredible’ Kieran Trippier is right man for key England role
Leah Williamson has been nursing a foot injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Injured Leah Williamson expected to miss England’s double-header in November
Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George enjoying Scottish football (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone game ‘massive’ for Livingston’s Shamal George with Rangers up next
Rochdale’s Tahvon Campbell (left) remains out (David Davies/PA)
Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell likely to miss Rochdale’s clash with Barrow
Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey is available to face Chelsea. (Nick Potts/PA)
Leon Bailey in contention to feature for Aston Villa against Chelsea
Qatar will host the World Cup next month (Nick Potts/PA)
FIFA urged to commit to compensation scheme for World Cup migrant workers

Most Read

1
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
2
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
3
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
4
Alex-John Stephen hid his face as he left court.
John Bishop comedy show ends in break-up, taxi rank brawl and domestic abuse assault
5
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
6
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
8
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
9
Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial crook dodges jail after jury believe tale of £18K loot find
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app

More from Press and Journal

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo: Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Headless chicken approach leaves Truss in a tricky situation
A woman says she was sexually assaulted near Drummer's Corner, Peterhead. Image: Google maps screengrab
Woman says she was 'grabbed' on same morning of alleged sex assault on Peterhead…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds warns of lethal finishers at opponents Cove Rangers
Aboyne Hospital and Health Centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Aboyne Community Hospital to reopen after staff shortages forced closure
An aerial image of the under-construction Aberdeen Incinerator. Photo: Kenny Elrick, 12/10/22.
Aberdeen incinerator contractor obliged to start accepting waste from October 29
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Green conference and further Tory turmoil
John Urquhart from Skye, originally from Harris, has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'I love Gaelic': Skye author and poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at…
Trains, Nicola Sturgeon and Aberdeen's revamp
Readers' letters: Train journeys, Nicola Sturgeon's Anti-tory comments and Aberdeen City's revamp
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall…
Professor Sarah Pedersen of RGU has helped create a new "Quinepedia" initiative. Picture: Kenny Elrick
BIG INTERVIEW: Sarah Pedersen highlights the launch of Quinepedia but worries about women's rights…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented