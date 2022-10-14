Injured Leah Williamson expected to miss England’s double-header in November

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England captain Leah Williamson is set to miss next month’s friendlies against Japan and Norway, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has said.

Williamson withdrew from the Lionesses squad ahead of the games against the United States at Wembley last Friday and Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium four days later having sustained a foot problem in training.

Eidevall this week said the expectation was it would keep her out of action for “several weeks”.

Leah Williamson has withdrawn from the England squad. She will now return to the club for further assessment. — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 4, 2022

And when the Swede was asked on Friday if Williamson was likely to be available for England’s double-header in Spain against Japan and Norway on November 10 and 14, Eidevall said: “No.”

Williamson’s fellow Arsenal defender Rafaelle Souza is also sidelined by a foot injury.

And Eidevall, who was speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Super League trip to Reading, said of the pair: “No further updates.

“Like we said before, we expect it to be several weeks, unfortunately. But we have to wait for further assessment by the consultants before we can put a more exact time frame on it.

“At the moment, we don’t think any surgery is needed.”