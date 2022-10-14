Giovanni van Bronckhorst facing Rangers injury crisis ahead of Motherwell game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Giovanni van Bronckhorst facing Rangers injury crisis ahead of Motherwell game

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 5:46 pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has defensive problems ahead for Motherwell game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has defensive problems ahead for Motherwell game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers face a central defensive crisis ahead of the crunch cinch Premiership game against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday.

Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under increasing pressure following the humiliating 7-1 defeat by Liverpool at Ibrox on Wednesday night and he will be without mainstay Connor Goldson for longer than just the weekend.

The 29-year-old picked up a reported thigh injury challenging Reds forward Darwin Nunez in the first half of the Gers’ Champions League nightmare in Govan and was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches.

Ben Davies is reportedly struggling after a chasing by the English giants while fellow centre-backs Filip Helander and John Souttar are out long term.

To add to Van Bronckhorst’s worries, midfielder Ryan Jack also came off injured and will miss the trip to Fir Park.

Without the hugely influential Goldson, and with Helander and Souttar also sidelined, 18-year-old Leon King is the only recognised centre-back available, although James Sands, naturally a holding midfielder, has played in defence this season and John Lundstram has occasionally been deployed in a back-three.

Van Bronckhorst will have to come up with something special to appease an angry Gers support who have seen their side crumble previously this season against Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead in the league and in their Champions League opener against Ajax in Amsterdam, losing both games 4-0.

The Light Blues are two points behind the Hoops at the top of the table but it could be five if Celtic beat Hibernian at Parkhead on Saturday.

Skipper James Tavernier knows Rangers must lift themselves for the trip to Lanarkshire.

He told the club’s official website: “Any defeat at this club is a hard one to take, the benefit is we have a game around the corner in the league and we are coming off the back of two strong league performances.

“It is about brushing ourselves down and getting this out of our system which we are definitely going to do.

“If you look at the Champions League defeats that we have had, we have always come back in the league and put in a good performance.

“The Champions League is a great bonus for us as players and, as a club, we obviously want to do our best in it, but our main focus is the league and domestic cups.

“We know what it takes and we know what we demand from each other and we will continue to do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dagny Brynjarsdottir opened the scoring for West Ham (Adam Davy/PA).
Fast-starting West Ham back to winning ways in WSL with victory at Aston Villa
Former Celtic player Frank McGarvey after thanks fans for support following cancer diagnosis (Steve Welsh/PA)
Frank McGarvey thanks Celtic fans for support following cancer diagnosis
George Lapslie opened the scoring for Mansfield (Mike Egerton/PA).
Mansfield leave it late to see off stubborn Walsall
Ricky Wilson of The Kaiser Chiefs entertains the crowd during a delay to the Rugby League World Cup group A match at St James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022.
Oh my god, I can’t believe it – Kaiser Chiefs’ set cut short at…
Luton Town’s Elijah Adebayo (Tim Goode/PA)
Luton end long wait for win over QPR
It was a frustrating day for James Maddison (Tim Goode/PA)
Frustrating afternoon for James Maddison and Leicester in Palace draw
Rotherham United’s Georgie Kelly (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Georgie Kelly goal gives Rotherham boss Matt Taylor first win
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard welcomes Chelsea on Sunday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Steven Gerrard: I must accept criticism over Aston Villa’s disappointing season
Mason Greenwood was first arrested in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail
David De Gea marks his 500th appearance for Manchester United on Sunday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
David De Gea: To make 500 appearances for Manchester United is ‘unbelievable’

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
PAUL WHITELAW: World's End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
The recently closed Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Post-Belmont, Aberdeen's got a bigger cultural void than Nadine Dorries
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jim McInally has sympathy for Peterhead players after early-season struggles
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury Picture shows; The Fingal in Edinburgh. The Fingal in Edinburgh. Supplied by Jon Perkins Date; Unknown
Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury

Editor's Picks

Most Commented