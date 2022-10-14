Liel Abada recovers from dead leg ahead of Celtic’s clash with Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cinch Premiership leaders Celtic will again be without Jota when they face Hibernian because of a minor muscle injury but fellow winger Liel Abada has shaken off a dead leg.

David Turnbull (ankle) and Stephen Welsh (knock) drop out of the champions’ squad.

Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt both remain sidelined by knee injuries.

Rocky Bushiri and Demi Mitchell are back in the Hibs squad following injury lay-offs.

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Momo Bojang are on the sidelines after sustaining ankle and groin injuries.

Kevin Dabrowski (shoulder), Kevin Nisbet (knee) and Aiden McGeady (knee) are working their way back towards fitness.