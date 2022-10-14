Jamie Brandon likely to miss out for Livingston as St Johnstone visit Almondvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Brandon is likely to miss Livingston’s cinch Premiership visit of St Johnstone due to a groin issue.

Manager David Martindale is hopeful that Stephane Omeonga will recover from a knock.

Esmael Goncalves (back) and Jack Fitzwater (hamstring) are working their way back to fitness and Tom Parkes (knee) is out long term.

St Johnstone have on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery available again following a broken toe.

David Wotherspoon is pushing for his first action in 11 months after recovering from a knee injury while Chris Kane (knee) and Callum Booth (Achilles) are closing in on comebacks.

Murray Davidson is likely to be missing until after the World Cup after undergoing ankle surgery while Cammy MacPherson (thigh) remains out.