Phil Foden celebrates new Manchester City contract – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 14.

Football

Phil Foden celebrated his new Manchester City contract.

So happy to have extended my contract at City ✍️😁 It was my dream to play for this club when I was a kid and I’m so grateful that my dream has come true! Looking forward to many more years here 🙌🏻 Thank you to the fans for all your support 💙 pic.twitter.com/0rs7G0RZ2A — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) October 14, 2022

And City wound back the clock to mark the occasion.

One of our own 💙@PhilFoden has signed a new three-year extension to his contract, keeping him at City until the summer of 2027! 👊 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 14, 2022

Gary Neville threatened to sack Jamie Carragher.

Sat in the front on my way to Friday Night Football. May sack my Kwasi Kwarteng on air tonight if he performs badly again ! Join us 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/kVqHAgVOSa — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 14, 2022

Barcelona will wear the logo of rapper Drake on their shirts for Sunday’s Clasico clash with Real Madrid after he surpassed 50 billion Spotify streams.

Jill Scott was on the lookout for extra work in retirement.

Borussia Dortmund celebrated Jude Bellingham’s Champions League scoring form.

Seb Larsson announced his retirement.

Crawley received a left-field job application.

People have been asking me how the @crawleytown manager search is going (I’d read until the end) pic.twitter.com/9vQJqxrWPn — Preston Johnson (@SportsCheetah) October 14, 2022

Skills!

You'll believe it when you see it! Jukeyyyyyy! 😮‍💨 https://t.co/tUZHjJDgXd pic.twitter.com/GqY4iRYhng — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 14, 2022

Newcastle launched a special anniversary kit.

Celebrating 130 years of Newcastle United. ⚫️ Introducing Castore’s limited edition anniversary shirt – available now.#BetterNeverStops — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 14, 2022

Rugby League

The Rugby League World Cup was ready for lift-off.

⏳ Time to make history. 61 matches in 3 tournaments across England for the first time, starting at St James' Park and ending at Old Trafford. Rugby League World Cup 2021 is here. 🎟 https://t.co/dT021V8DmG#RLWC2021 pic.twitter.com/53ZECh9DPX — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 14, 2022

England face Samoa in Saturday’s opener.

🗣️ "I reckon it will be booming tomorrow!" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandRL take a look around the impressive St James' Park ahead of the @RLWC2021 opener… — England Rugby League (@England_RL) October 14, 2022

Formula One

Alfa Romeo welcomed a young fan to the team.

Welcome to the family, Goto. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EvPoizhomu — Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) October 14, 2022

Snooker

Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump sparked a debate over snooker’s dress code.

When thinking about Professional Sport, does it matter what the Sportsperson wears to train / practice in? And by extension, is it strange that most Snooker Professionals do not wear Snooker clothing to practice in? — Shaun Murphy (@Magician147) October 14, 2022

Personally the Dress code should of been changed a long time ago to something that enhances performance and not the opposite. The only sport/game wear the clothing actually gets in the way. — Judd Trump (@juddtrump) October 14, 2022