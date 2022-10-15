Jesse Marsch praises ‘under-rated’ Mikel Arteta ahead of Leeds-Arsenal clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch praises ‘under-rated’ Mikel Arteta ahead of Leeds-Arsenal clash

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 9:03 am
Leeds face Arsenal on Sunday (Steven Paston/PA)
Leeds face Arsenal on Sunday (Steven Paston/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch believes Arsenal are genuine title contenders and that Mikel Arteta is the most under-rated manager in the Premier League.

The Gunners are top of the table after winning eight of their first nine games and head to Elland Road on Sunday to face Marsch’s Leeds, who are winless in five.

With just a quarter of the season played, Marsch has already seen enough to rate Arteta’s side as serious challengers for Manchester City’s crown.

The Leeds head coach said: “You’d have to say yes. They’ve looked very strong and they’ve recently played a bit against good opponents as well.

“I always like it when teams and coaches improve and grow together and that’s definitely something that’s happened at Arsenal, a club that looked like they weren’t going to be so strong about five or six years ago.

“Now all of a sudden, to be back at the top of the table and playing the football that they’re playing, it says a lot about the commitment that they’ve made as a club to find a process and stick to it.”

Arteta was installed by Arsenal at the end of 2019 and Marsch has been striving to lay similar foundations for success at Leeds since replacing Marcelo Bielsa in February.

Both managers have had to shoulder criticism from sections of their club’s fans, while Marsch hopes he too is given time to get it right.

“Mikel Arteta has done an absolutely amazing job,” the American said. “I think he’s the most underrated manager in the league.

“With a young team, he’s built this up to be really complex, stable, I think exciting to watch.

“He’s done an amazing job and it’s taken him time. He took a lot of heat in the beginning, but I think now you see the fruits of his labour and the fruits of their labour.”

Leeds’ last league win – 3-0 against Chelsea in August – had Elland Road bouncing and Marsch feels another prize scalp can snap his side out of their recent slide.

“Obviously for us, it can be a big boost for us to have a big result against an opponent like this,” he added.

“We’re confident that at Elland Road we can play the way we want. Arsenal are very good and we have to be very calculated with what our match plan is.

“But we want to be aggressive at the right moments. We still want to try to play our football.

“We want to challenge them in certain ways and know we have to be at our best to have a chance against such an opponent.”

