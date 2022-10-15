Simon Middleton sees room for improvement despite England’s win over France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Middleton sees room for improvement despite England’s win over France

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 12:07 pm
England head coach Simon Middleton saw his side claim a second World Cup victory against France (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England head coach Simon Middleton saw his side claim a second World Cup victory against France (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Head coach Simon Middleton insisted England must improve after the Red Roses battled to a 13-7 Rugby World Cup victory over France in Whangarei.

England controlled a bruising physical contest for large periods and 13 points from Emily Scarratt put them in command on the scoreboard too.

But France had opportunities to snatch a dramatic win after Gaelle Hermet’s 64th-minute converted try set up a grandstand finish.

“First and foremost, hats off to France,” Middleton told ITV after England had extended their unbeaten run to 27 games.

“We had them under a massive amount of pressure in that game, but they’re so tough. I think we’ve had seven or eight games against them now with less than a score.

“They are so never-say-die and dogged and rescued two or three difficult situations for them.

“But there was definitely a bit missing from our finishing, that’s why we ended up in such a close encounter.

“We’ve got to be better and putting those away, because then it looks like a different game. It turned into an absolute arm wrestle.

“I’m really proud because we showed great composure at the end.

“We won the kicking battle for territory and we ran the clock down and managed the game really well in the last five to 10 minutes. That’s massively important when you’re in huge pressure situations.”

England top Pool C with nine points from two games after backing up their opening 84-19 thrashing of Fiji.

The Red Roses complete their pool fixtures against South Africa in Auckland on October 23.

France v England – Women’s Rugby World Cup – Pool C – Northland Events Centre
England’s Zoe Harrison tries to break through against France during their Rugby World Cup clash in Whangarei (Brett Phibbs/PA)

Middleton said: “We will have a few days off as everybody’s worked so hard since they’ve been here. They will be able to put their feet up a bit.

“We’ll have a look at the squad for next week.

“There are some players who deserve some game time, and get as much of the squad on the field as we can.

“But we’ve got to make sure we’ve got the synergy and combinations of the squad are right.”

