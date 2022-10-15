Paul Green hopes insider knowledge can help give Chelsea edge over Everton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

General manager Paul Green is hoping a bit of insider knowledge can help give Chelsea the edge when he and assistant coach Denise Reddy take charge of the side for the first time against Everton on Sunday.

With Emma Hayes having time out to recovery from a hysterectomy, Green and Reddy will oversee the squad as they return to Women’s Super League action after the international break with a trip to Walton Hall Park before kicking off their European campaign against Paris St Germain.

Under new boss Brian Sorensen, Everton have responded from losing their WSL opener against West Ham to beat Merseyside rivals Liverpool and then Leicester.

Paul Green (right) will help oversee the team in the coming weeks (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Green said: “We have got full respect for Everton. We know they are a very good team and under a new manager, who Denise and I know quite well actually.

“Brian has done a really good job of evolving the squad and making some changes from last season. I think you can see that in the way they have started.

“We are looking forward to the challenge and everybody will be doing all they can to get the three points on Sunday.”

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson is facing up to a spell on the sidelines through injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal will also be missing a key member of their personnel at Reading for Saturday’s evening kick-off as England captain Leah Williamson is set for an extended spell on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall, though, remains confident the rest of the group can step up.

“If we get one, two, three, four injuries or have unavailable players, then it’s about always finding ways where we can play the best together as a team and that might change on the personnel that we have available,” he said.

“We want to be 100 per cent, we want to be fearless in our approach, and we want to put the team first. None of that changes

A dream debut for this club. Great start to the season. To the fans, thank you for making it so special. ❤️ #MUWomen #MUFC @ManUtdWomen pic.twitter.com/23i77ddZqr — Maya Le Tissier (@MayaLeTissier) September 18, 2022

Manchester United host Brighton in Sunday’s early kick-off, which will see defender Maya Le Tissier face her former club at Leigh Sports Village.

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining the Red Devils in the summer, and scored twice on her on debut in the 4-0 win over Reading.

“She is so mature for someone so young, but the best thing about her is she is driven, focused but good fun,” United boss Marc Skinner told reporters.

“(Brighton) have had a massive part in what Maya is. We are reaping the rewards of that and our job is to help continue that growth with her as well.”

Not the result we wanted. On to the next one 👊 🦁 2-0 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/wBnCSEanpF — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) September 25, 2022

Manchester City host Leicester still looking for a first league victory after defeats in both of their games so far.

The Foxes are also winless having lost all three matches, but City boss Gareth Taylor wants his side concentrating on their own performances.

“We need to be ready for a tough game, but it’s about focusing on what we do,” he said.

“We always feel like we’re able to score goals. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

🗺 Getting to Brisbane Road🎒 Bag policyℹ Key information Get set for Sunday! ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) October 14, 2022

Rehanne Skinner is pleased Tottenham will finally begin their home campaign on Sunday against Liverpool, the first of three matches at Brisbane Road during the next month.

“It has been a long time coming and we are at Leyton Orient for the first time, but we have trained there this week so had a good look and got a feel for the stadium,” Skinner said.

“It will be really good for us over the next month or so to get three games in at the ground.”