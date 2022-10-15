Frank McGarvey thanks Celtic fans for support following cancer diagnosis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frank McGarvey was given a rousing reception when he made an emotional appearance on the Parkhead pitch before Saturday’s game between Celtic and Hibernian to thank Hoops fans for their support following his cancer diagnosis.

The former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker’s family revealed the 66-year-old’s plight on social media last week.

McGarvey and his family were guests of Celtic and he was given a huge ovation by supporters as he emerged from the tunnel with daughter Jennifer before telling fans, “I want to tell everybody at Parkhead today, I love you all.”

McGarvey played 245 times for Celtic between 1980 and 1985 and is one of only 29 players to have scored over 100 goals for the club.

His last game for Celtic was the 1985 Scottish Cup final against Dundee United, where he scored the winner in the 2-1 victory at Hampden Park.