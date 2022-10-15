Matt Taylor applauds Rotherham ‘cult hero’ Georgie Kelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matt Taylor applauds Rotherham ‘cult hero’ Georgie Kelly

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 4:13 pm
Matt Taylor claimed his first win as Rotherham boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Matt Taylor claimed his first win as Rotherham boss (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor praised “cult hero” Georgie Kelly after he netted the winner in their 2-1 victory over Huddersfield.

The second-half introduction of Kelly from the bench proved to be pivotal with the Irishman netting the decisive goal just minutes after being introduced by Taylor.

It earned Taylor his first win as Millers manager after making the move from Exeter to replace Paul Warne.

Taylor said: “It’s the most consistent performance we have had since I came in.

“I thought we kept them at arm’s length in the second half. The players will get all the praise and rightly so. We are judged on winning games of football. Even more so at home.

“We looked a good team for certain parts of the game. I am really pleased that we impacted the game at certain times.

“I am still learning about Georgie, he seems to be a cult hero in these parts due to last season. But in terms of the impact with his physicality he is second to none. He was on his knees when he scored the goal as well. That was a big moment for us.

“He was in the right place at the right time and he did affect the game with his physicality.

“You could sense the atmosphere just changing as he came on. We have got to keep working with him because he’s raw.”

Both sides struck within minutes of one another in the first half.

Rotherham went ahead in the 25th minute with Conor Washington curling into the top corner after being played in by Dan Barlaser.

The lead only lasted four minutes with Huddersfield striking back from a well-worked move which saw Sorba Thomas find Danny Ward, who then rifled beyond Viktor Johansson from close range.

Huddersfield started the second half the stronger with Ben Jackson and Duane Holmes both forcing decent saves out of Johansson.

But the introduction of Kelly proved inspired as he put Rotherham back in front after 61 minutes. The striker was on hand at the back post to force home from Barlaser’s ball.

Rotherham had their chances to make it three with Kelly denied by Lee Nicholls on two occasions.

The visitors appealed for a penalty when Jack Rudoni went down under the challenge of Cohen Bramall but had to leave the New York Stadium empty handed.

Terriers head coach Mark Fotheringham said: “It was bitterly disappointing to lose two goals like that.

“On another day we put that game to bed early on. We are a team at the bottom of the league but still creating loads of chances. The final ball and killer instinct has got to be there.

“The performance levels from a team, who are low in the table, to come here and create as many chances as that, I cannot be too hard on them because they played with big confidence and quality.

“It felt in terms of performance it was a step up again. We have got so much power and fluidity. It is clear to see, we are going to give teams problems but we need to take care because we know this league is relentless and it has a habit of biting you on the backside.

“We know we can defend the two goals much better than what we did and I have to take responsibility for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Mark Hughes was impressed with his team (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Hughes credits whole Bradford team as Andy Cook’s scoring form continues
Stephen Robinson says St Mirren owe goalkeeper Trevor Carson for their point against Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson: St Mirren owe Trevor Carson for point against Kilmarnock
Matthew Mott had a rocky start to life as England’s white-ball head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England have got ‘mojo back’ ahead of T20 World Cup, says Matthew Mott
Inverness made it five-successive wins against Cove Rangers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Boyd effort enough as Inverness edge Cove Rangers to go second
Inverness made it five-successive wins against Cove Rangers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Boyd effort enough as Inverness edge Cove Rangers to go second
Dundee ran out 2-1 winners over Ayr (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stunning Paul McMullan goal sets Dundee on way to victory over Ayr
Stirling scored twice in the closing six minutes to wrap up victory (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stirling go top with victory at Stenhousemuir
The spoils were shared at Brisbane Road on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ten-man Northampton frustrate Leyton Orient in goalless stalemate
Anis Mehmeti (PA)
Anis Mehmeti puts icing on cake in Wycombe’s win over Peterborough
James Norwood had a goal disallowed (Tim Goode/PA)
Stalemate for Bolton and Barnsley

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
police appeal
Police close section of A96 at Huntly
Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers
Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove…
Charlie Tuppen of Pitmedden.
GALLERY: Did you go pumpkin picking today? Best pictures from Udny launch in Ellon
Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street

Editor's Picks

Most Commented