Nigel Clough praises Mansfield for ‘finding a way to win’

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 4:29 pm
Nigel Clough saw his Mansfield side edge out Walsall (Tim Markland/PA).
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was delighted to see his promotion-chasing side “find a way to win” as a late header from Will Swan secured a 2-1 home victory over battling Walsall.

George Lapslie’s 15th-minute opener was wiped out by Liam Bennett’s first goal for the Saddlers after 35 minutes, only for substitute Swan to win it in the 82nd minute.

“We are under no illusions that anyone is going to come here and make it easy for us,” said Clough.

“Walsall came here scrapping and battling for everything. They were putting long throws into our box at every opportunity and it was very difficult to get the ball down and play at times.

“There were patches I thought we were very good, especially in the first 25 minutes.

“But I thought the goal they got was out of the blue and set us back. The lad just popped up in an area on his own and took everybody by surprise and smashed it in at the near post.

“I think overall we deserved the win. We had a couple of scares throughout the game, but our play was just about good enough and the substitutes were key to the victory.

“I would like us to play fantastic football and keep a clean sheet, but it doesn’t happen like that in football very often. You have to find a way to win. We did it last week and we did it again this week.”

Mansfield started well and Jordan Bowery hit the bar and Stephen McLoughlin went close before they broke through.

Stephen Quinn nodded down a fine Elliott Hewitt cross and Lapslie buried his finish on the turn from seven yards.

But after Christy Pym had got down to deny Isaac Hutchinson, Walsall went in level at the break after Bennett got free on the right and rocketed a finish inside the near post, catching out keeper Pym.

A poor second half saw the Stags finally snatch it as Lucas Akins sent over a great cross from the left and Nottingham Forest loanee Swan leapt to head home from five yards.

“It’s frustrating as we deserved at least a draw all day long. We were by far the better team in the first half,” said Walsall manager Michael Flynn.

“But we’ve conceded two poor goals from crosses that should have been stopped and then given them too much time to finish the chances.

“The referee gave them everything today so we couldn’t get much momentum built. He was so inconsistent.

“But it wasn’t his fault we lost the game, it was more us not stopping the crosses and poor marking in the box.

“It was a good away performance today. We were solid and worked hard, so I am disappointed as we shouldn’t have lost the game. We can’t keep letting teams off.

“We’re almost a good team, but almost is not good enough.”

