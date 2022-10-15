Trevor Carson’s key saves earn St Mirren a point at home to Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trevor Carson’s key saves earn St Mirren a point at home to Kilmarnock

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 5:03 pm
Trevor Carson made some big second-half saves to earn St Mirren a point against Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Trevor Carson made some big second-half saves to earn St Mirren a point against Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren missed the chance to move back into third place in the cinch Premiership table after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Kilmarnock.

Stephen Robinson’s men had goalkeeper Trevor Carson to thank for making a number of big second-half saves to earn his team a point.

Saints’ best chance fell to Curtis Main late in the first period but he headed wide.

They made two changes from the team beaten by Rangers at Ibrox. In came Ryan Strain and Jonah Ayunga, with Alex Greive and Alex Gogic making way.

Kilmarnock also made two changes from their draw with Hearts. Out went Lewis Mayo and Ben Chrisene, replaced by Joe Wright and Ryan Alebiosu.

The visitors had the first chance of the game, Ash Taylor heading over from right in front of goal from a Jordan Jones cross.

Strain then turned creator at the other end with a pass to Ayunga whose shot from a tight angle was saved by Zach Hemming in the visitors’ goal.

It was a cagey first half with both teams cancelling each other out.

But Killie came close to opening the scoring when Alebiosu’s shot from Danny Armstrong’s pass went just wide of the far post.

Main then created some space for himself in a rare St Mirren attack, with his subsequent shot deflected for a corner.

Both teams were struggling to get into the opponents’ box and Blair Alston was forced into a long-range effort that Carson grasped.

Hemming was then forced into an even better save at the other end, touching Strain’s half-volley from the edge of the box over his crossbar.

The Australian cap’s cross was then knocked down by Main only for Ayunga to fluff his shot.

Main then came within inches of breaking the deadlock before half-time but could not steer his header from Scott Tanser’s cross on target.

Kilmarnock could have gone in front 10 seconds after the restart. Mark O’Hara’s kick-off was poorly controlled by Charles Dunne whose attempted clearance was blocked by Kyle Lafferty.

The striker bore down on goal but could not get his shot beyond Northern Ireland team-mate Carson.

The visitors were on top at the start of the second half and Armstrong’s curling effort went just wide.

The same player then saw his driven shot from a short free-kick blocked by Ayunga right in front of goal.

It was all Kilmarnock at this point. Carson had to make another brilliant stop to deny Rory McKenzie and then Jones in quick succession as St Mirren clung on desperately.

The home side had one final late chance but Declan Gallagher headed wide.

