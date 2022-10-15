Tony Watt rescues a point for Dundee United at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tony Watt rescues a point for Dundee United at Ross County

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 5:13 pm
Tony Watt levelled for Dundee United (PA)
Tony Watt levelled for Dundee United (PA)

Tony Watt’s second-half equaliser for Dundee United sees Ross County remain at the bottom of the cinch Premiership following a 1-1 draw at Dingwall.

Ross Callachan had opened the scoring in the 37th minute, but the visitors battled back well.

Their efforts were rewarded when Glenn Middleton set up Watt for a simple finish in the 61st minute, with neither side able to go on and find a winning goal that would have seen them rise up the league standings, with the Terrors remaining second bottom.

The first half only really burst into life as the interval approached, with some nice interchanges before then without any goal threat.

Watt went close with a header just after the half hour mark, though, before the Staggies opened the scoring.

Ben Purrington tried to play a one-two with Owura Edwards on the left flank, but it looked as though the ball was going out of play until Purrington managed to keep the move alive.

He found Callachan inside the box, who expertly picked out the top corner to score County’s first goal in the opening 45 minutes of a Premiership game this season.

United briefly looked rattled, but could have equalised on the stroke of half time when Middleton counter attacked by running the length of the County half, only to be denied by a Ross Laidlaw save.

Shortly after the restart, Watt had a great chance to level the scores after Middleton cushioned a cross into his path, only to miss the target.

He would go one better just after the hour mark, again being teed up for a simple finish by Middleton, who needed two attempts to get his cross past Jack Baldwin.

With a little over 10 minutes left, Dylan Levitt nearly added another wondergoal to his collection as he rattled the crossbar from 30 yards out – with Laidlaw nowhere to keep the swirling ball out.

Both managers threw on attacking players inside the last 10 minutes to try and find a winner, but none was forthcoming.

Really, the solitary point suited neither side, with County and United each still occupying the bottom two places in the Premiership table.

Their only silver lining is that they are one point closer to St Johnstone, who lost 1–0 away at Livingston.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Aaron Collins was on the scoresheet again for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Collins double helps Bristol Rovers continue revival with Cheltenham win
Grant Gillespie scored a last minute penalty to help Morton to a 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grant Gillespie penalty secures last-gasp win for Greenock Morton
Partick Thistle triumphed at the ZLX Stadium (Jane Barlow/PA)
Partick Thistle stay top with victory at Hamilton
Steve Evans’ Stevenage earned a point against his former club Gillingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Stevenage claim point on Steve Evans’ return to Gillingham
Kyle Joseph helped Oxford to victory over Exeter (Nick Potts/PA)
Kyle Joseph brace helps impressive Oxford claim points at Exeter
Lincoln City’s Max Sanders (left) and Ipswich’s Wes Burns battle for the ball (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Lowly Lincoln stun Ipswich as Ben House goal secures surprise away win
Middlesbrough were beaten 2-1 by Blackburn (Will Matthews/PA).
Middlesbrough slide into relegation zone after home defeat to Blackburn
Jay Rodriguez scored a brace for Burnley (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Jay Rodriguez bags brace as Burnley see off Swansea to step up promotion push
Viktor Gyokeres scores the winner for Coventry at Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Viktor Gyokeres earns Coventry victory at Cardiff
Port Vale’s Ellis Harrison (left) celebrates with team-mate Dennis Politic after scoring their side’s first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.
Port Vale fight back to earn Forest Green draw

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
police appeal
Police close section of A96 at Huntly
Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers
Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove…
Charlie Tuppen of Pitmedden.
GALLERY: Did you go pumpkin picking today? Best pictures from Udny launch in Ellon
Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented