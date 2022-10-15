Stevenage claim point on Steve Evans’ return to Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevenage remain two points clear at the top of League Two after playing out a 1-1 draw in Steve Evans’ return to former club Gillingham.

Evans, sacked by the then-League One club in January, received a modest reception from home fans before he watched his side extend their unbeaten league run to five games.

Goal-shy Gillingham’s profligacy was evident once again when Scott Kashket somehow blazed over the bar one yard out after meeting Hakeeb Adelakun’s shot-turned-cross again midway through the opening half.

The hosts were made to pay for that miss six minutes later when Danny Rose powerfully headed home from Saxon Earley’s neat delivery.

Indonesian defender Elkan Baggott’s first goal in English football, a towering header from Will Wright’s free-kick, levelled the scores five minutes before the break.

Alex Gilbey’s free-kick was almost headed into his own goal by Gills striker Mikael Mandron and Jordan Roberts fired wide after capitalising on a defensive mix-up as the visitors dominated the second half without finding a winner.