Partick Thistle stay top with victory at Hamilton

Partick Thistle returned to winning ways and stayed top of the cinch Championship after beating Hamilton 2-1 at the ZLX Stadium.
The visitors took the lead 33 minutes into the game after Aaron Muirhead headed across to Brian Graham, who slotted home to make it 1-0.
Hamilton found an equaliser in the 53rd minute through Andy Ryan, who finished emphatically from inside the area.
Partick regained their advantage 12 minutes later when Scott Tiffoney picked up a short corner and cut inside before firing home.
The Accies went in search of another leveller and had chances through Steve Lawson, but Partick clung on for all three points.