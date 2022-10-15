Grant Gillespie penalty secures last-gasp win for Greenock Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grant Gillespie penalty secures last-gasp win for Greenock Morton

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 5:29 pm
Grant Gillespie scored a last minute penalty to help Morton to a 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grant Gillespie scored a last minute penalty to help Morton to a 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers (Richard Sellers/PA)

Grant Gillespie snatched a last-minute winner from the penalty spot as Greenock Morton defeated Raith Rovers 1-0 at Cappielow Park.

Rovers could have had the opener in the 11th minute but Dylan Easton could not guide his effort past Brian Schwake in the Morton goal.

The hosts had a chance of their own to take the lead through Lewis McGrattan but his shot from just outside the area whistled centimetres over the crossbar.

Both teams continued to create chances and Raith’s Aidan Connolly let fly with a curling effort which went just wide of the far post.

The defining moment of the game came in stoppage time when Morton were awarded a penalty, with Gillespie stepping up under pressure and making no mistake from 12 yards.

