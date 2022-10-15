Morecambe come from behind to draw with fellow strugglers Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Delaney’s first goal for Morecambe secured a share of the spoils from a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Burton.

It was a result that did nothing to enhance either side’s chances of moving towards League One safety.

Albion were quickly out of the blocks and Connor Ripley had to cling on to a looping Sam Winnall header as the visitors found themselves pegged back from the opening whistle.

Davis Keillor-Dunn fired home his sixth goal of the season on the half-hour mark, capitalising on a wayward header from Donald Love to drive into the box and unerringly find the bottom corner.

As a rainstorm descended on the Pirelli Stadium the home side were grateful for an outstanding save from Ben Garratt to deny Liam Gibson an equaliser.

Although the conditions improved after half-time, the game did not as it descended into something of a struggle until Delaney fired a long-range effort in with 13 minutes to go to set up a tense finish for both sides.