Tyrese Shade hits winner to give Swindon win over Colchester

Tyrese Shade scored off the bench to give Swindon a 1-0 win against Colchester, their first victory over the U’s in seven attempts.

Swindon had the ball in the Colchester net after eight minutes when Frazer Blake-Tracy powered home a header from a corner, only for it to be ruled out for a foul.

Luke Jephcott had two chances to score in quick succession as Blake-Tracy slid him in only for his shot to be blocked, but the ball was not cleared and Jonny Williams played a ball in behind only for Sam Hornby to get out to Jephcott and smother the ball.

After 64 minutes Swindon found the breakthrough as Williams played it low across goal and found Tyrese Shade at the back post and it bounced off the winger and just far enough away from the goalkeeper to trickle over the line.

Colchester had an opening to level as Al-Amin Kazeem found space down the left and pulled a dangerous cross across goal that Ricky Aguiar put behind.