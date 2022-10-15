England have got ‘mojo back’ ahead of T20 World Cup, says Matthew Mott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England have got ‘mojo back’ ahead of T20 World Cup, says Matthew Mott

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 6:03 pm
Matthew Mott had a rocky start to life as England’s white-ball head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Matthew Mott had a rocky start to life as England’s white-ball head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Matthew Mott feels England rediscovering their “mojo” is more important ahead of the T20 World Cup than how they will line-up as he hinted at a horses for courses approach.

While Mott started life as England white-ball head coach with a 3-0 ODI series win in the Netherlands, there was turbulence as the summer progressed as captain Eoin Morgan retired from international duty.

Jos Buttler stepped into the breach but results and performances against India and South Africa in T20 and ODI series were patchy, albeit in a claustrophobic 25-day window in July that contained 12 matches.

A recent T20 trip to Pakistan proved restorative as they emerged triumphant 4-3 while England go into the World Cup with fresh confidence after beating hosts and defending champions Australia 2-0.

England v South Africa – First Vitality IT20 – The Seat Unique Stadium
England captain Jos Buttler walks off after being dismissed during the first Vitality IT20 match at The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Wednesday July 27, 2022.

“We seem to have got our mojo back,” Mott said. “There’s obviously transition time. New captain, new coach and getting that role clarity. We’ve taken time to build those relationships.

“But I think we’re in a pretty good spot at the moment.

“There’s a number of teams that are potential winners of this World Cup, of which we’re one and if we play really good cricket, and we win those big moments, we’re as good a chance as anyone.”

Before starting their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan at Perth next Saturday, England head to Brisbane for a tune-up against Pakistan on Monday, with Mott suggesting an extended squad will feature.

Liam Livingstone is on course to make his return from an ankle injury he sustained in late August as the big-hitting all-rounder hopes to push his claims for a middle-order spot.

While speculation swirls at how England will balance the XI at the World Cup, Mott indicated he knows his best side before adding the caveat they are highly likely to tailor their approach to conditions.

“You don’t want to give too many secrets away leading up to the World Cup,” he said. “But you have probably seen what we are going to play. I think we’ve played our strongest team.

“Then we’ll always rotate because that makes sense under different conditions as well. So it’s a funny one because no matter what the first XI is it doesn’t mean it will be the second XI in the next game.

“It’s probably not as big an issue as it might sound. Throughout this series (against Australia) and in Pakistan, we made a number of changes and never felt that we’d lessened our chance to win the game.

“One thing we don’t want to be throughout this whole tournament is predictable. I think throughout the 20 overs, every game will look slightly different.

Ben Stokes is set for an important role for England at the T20 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes is set for an important role for England at the T20 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

“We’ve got a number of options who want to step up there now and we’re not very predictable – different players on different days will take that opportunity.”

England may tinker with their side in the Super 12s but Ben Stokes is set for a pivotal role at number four in the batting order despite modest returns having come back into the T20 ranks in Australia.

The Test captain had a top score of 17 in three innings Down Under but his versatility shone through in the second T20, opening the bowling before a highlight-reel piece of fielding on the boundary.

“Him around the group is huge,” Mott added. “He’s obviously a strong leader and he’s a three-dimensional player. He just adds so much value.

“He allows us to get a little bit funky with some of our selections because you know he’s capable on his day of bowling four overs, he bats in the top four and is one of the best fielders in the world.

“You add anyone of that calibre to the team and you’re going to be better for it.”

