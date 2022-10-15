Dino Maamria unhappy as Burton allow Morecambe to snatch draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton boss Dino Maamria cut a frustrated figure as his side had to settle for a 1-1 draw against fellow League One strugglers Morecambe.

Maamria’s side failed to capitalise on Davis Keillor-Dunn’s sixth goal of the season as ex-Albion defender Ryan Delaney lashed in a deflected shot from long range to earn a point for the visitors.

“We started so well in the first half and dominated and should have scored more goals,” Maamria said.

“We knew that if we allow teams to come back in the second half and regroup then they are going to have moments and the goal we concede is an unbelievable goal, their centre-half takes a shot from 30 yards and it gets a massive deflection into the top corner.

“Unfortunately when you dominate that much and only score one goal then you leave yourself open to those moments.”

Maamria’s biggest bone of contention was with referee Darren Handley, who only showed a yellow card to Shrimps defender Liam Shaw for an ugly challenge on Burton midfielder Terry Taylor just before half-time.

“The thing that really frustrates me is the official,” Maamria continued.

“Today is the biggest red card I have seen in football. I have had the benefit of seeing it before I come and talk about it and for the referee to say it was only a yellow card, it was a disgraceful decision and arguably has cost us the game.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams felt his side had the better chances and could have won the game, with a point doing nothing to enhance either side’s chances of escaping the bottom four.

“It was an eventful match,” Adams remarked.

“I thought we should have gone ahead in the game. Dylan Connolly should have put one in very early on and I thought we had the better of the opportunities.

“It was a very scrappy match and the weather took its toll and it wasn’t a pretty game at times.

“To come away from home, score a great goal from Ryan Delaney, sometimes you have to take a point and move on when you are down 1-0.”

Adams with delighted with the team spirit shown by his bottom-of-the-table side.

“It was a great strike but I thought that the way that we fought and looked after each other was very good,” he said. “It’s not easy to come here and I thought that the team spirit helped us to see off their threat.

“We stood up to them changing their shape very well. Burton didn’t really kick on after the first goal and we were in the ascendency throughout the second half.

“It was an end-to-end game with plenty of passion and that is what the fans want to see.”