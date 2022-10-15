Leo Percovich focused on preparing Middlesbrough amid managerial uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leo Percovich focused on preparing Middlesbrough amid managerial uncertainty

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 6:21 pm
Leo Percovich is in interim charge of Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA).
Leo Percovich is in interim charge of Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA).

Interim boss Leo Percovich was unable to provide any clarity over the managerial situation at Middlesbrough after defeat to Blackburn left them in the Championship relegation zone.

Boro ended the day third from bottom following a 2-1 home defeat as their fans at the Riverside greeted the half-time and full-time whistles with boos.

The hosts were all at sea as they were overrun by Blackburn in a one-sided first half, former Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan’s own goal and a superb Sam Gallagher finish putting the visitors in control.

Boro rallied after Duncan Watmore pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, but it proved mere consolation.

Amid reports of approaches to Michael Carrick and Rob Edwards, an interim coaching group led by Percovich has been holding the fort and he expects to be in charge for Wednesday night’s game at Wigan.

Percovich said: “I am in charge today and responsible for everything. I was leading the group today. I will be leading the group for what happens this week and will be preparing the team for Wednesday.

“We can’t just wait to see if the club is going to make a decision, then switch on again. We are all connected and it is my responsibility now to prepare the team for Wednesday. Then we will see what the decision of the club is.

“This is a process of regeneration. We need to keep doing what we are doing, preparing the team for Wednesday, then we will see what is going on.”

Percovich was keen to take the positives from the Blackburn game, citing the way in which his players rallied after the break as proof the dressing room is not broken.

He said: “It was a very important moment when we went two goals behind. It was going to show whether things are divided or still united.

“If you are 2-0 down at home, then maybe at another club or with another squad, things would have cracked. But they stuck together to try to figure out the game. They were organised, they scored a goal, and then they dominated in the second half. We controlled the game after the team reacted, and that was a real positive.”

Ultimately, Boro’s second-half improvement was too little, too late, with Blackburn’s first-half dominance enabling them to celebrate a deserved success.

They opened the scoring inside the opening four minutes, with Gallagher’s persistence resulting in Lenihan putting the ball through his own net, and doubled their lead 13 minutes later when Gallagher turned inside Paddy McNair before rifling home a brilliant long-range finish.

Zack Steffen made three crucial first-half saves to keep Middlesbrough in the game before Blackburn’s Thomas Kaminski made a key stop of his own as he somehow kept out Chuba Akpom’s point-blank effort when the Boro substitute looked certain to score.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson said: “It was a brilliant performance to get three points at a big club like Middlesbrough, with a very young side. Our first-half performance was excellent, almost every time we attacked, we created chances.

“We scored two very good goals and I think we should have killed the game. We had two extremely big chances, so credit to the Middlesbrough keeper because it could have been 4-0.

“In the second half we had to show some different things. We showed big character, defending the box, good saves, stopping crosses and playing with your heart.

“It was two different Rovers performances. The first half was a brilliant level on the ball, the second half was a brilliant level on defending with passion. In that way, I think the boys have done an extremely good job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Claressa Shields celebrates victory against Savannah Marshall (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Dean Smith shows his frustration during Norwich’s loss to Watford (Steven Paston/PA)
Dean Smith rues opportunity ‘thrown away’ in loss to Watford
Australian head coach Mal Meninga saw his side begin their title defence with a win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mal Meninga warns rivals Australia will improve after ‘bit clunky’ win over Fiji
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Eddie Howe: Signing a player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s age not in Newcastle’s plans
Erling Haaland has impressed Pep Guardiola on and off the ball (Tim Goode/PA)
He’s never out of the game – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s impact
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, left, is a respectful one (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: I wish title rival Pep Guardiola had taken a four-year sabbatical
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not have much time on the training ground with his squad at the moment (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal’s hectic schedule good preparation for after World Cup
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his winner for Juventus against city rivals Torino (Marco Alpozzi/AP)
Dusan Vlahovic earns overdue win for Juventus while Atalanta move top
Wasps look set to be in the hands of administrators within days (David Davies/PA)
Former director of rugby Nigel Melville describes ‘deep sadness’ at Wasps plight
Richarlison was the latest Spurs player to be forced out of action (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison injury a concern for Antonio Conte as Tottenham see off Everton

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

The Banchory skatepark was opened on Saturday. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
Here are the winners from Saturday's competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Saturday's results in full
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
Pictured at Perth Theatre is Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
10-year-old Alistair was crowned the winner of the under 13's Accordion competition at Perth's AK Bell Library. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented