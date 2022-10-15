Jim Bentley: First home win of season is massive result for Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Bentley: First home win of season is massive result for Rochdale

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 6:29 pm
Jim Bentley’s Rochdale beat Barrow on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)
Jim Bentley’s Rochdale beat Barrow on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)

Jim Bentley hailed Rochdale’s first home win of the season as a “massive result” after they beat Barrow 2-1 at Spotland to climb out of the League Two relegation places.

Liam Kelly curled Dale ahead in the 18th minute and Scott Quigley doubled their lead after 75 minutes when he stretched to turn home Devante Rodney’s driven centre.

Niall Canavan’s 89th-minute header set up a nervy ending for the home side, but they were good value for the three points, to celebrate their first back-to-back league wins of the season following last weekend’s victory on the road at Newport.

Bentley said the result came as a big relief following a poor start to the campaign which saw the club sack former boss Robbie Stockdale in August.

“It’s a massive result,” said Bentley.

“The home form has not been good enough and we’ve been on at the players all week about building momentum and confidence after last week’s win at Newport to get to where we can get to in terms of work ethic, spirit and togetherness.

“Credit to all the players, they are all having a go and the competition for places is getting better.

“It makes my job that bit more difficult when it comes to picking the team because they all want to play, but they are all striving to get better and you can sense that about them now.

“Coming off the back of the win at Newport, we had a good week in training – preparation has been spot on.”

Barrow missed a gilt-edged chance to level just after the break through Billy Waters, and while manager Pete Wild admitted Dale were the better team on the day, he still felt they should have taken a share of the spoils at least given the chances they created.

Wild said: “It’s the first time this season that a team has been better than us, which was frustrating.

“They were far better than us physically and they had more desire than us. That said, we’ve had enough chances to get something out of the game but they’ve taken their chances while we are left to rue ours.

“But I’ll stick my hands up and say ‘they were the first team to be better than us’.

“We switched off from a throw-in for their first and what really frustrates me is that teams do not create goals against us, we give teams goals.

“I went over to the fans at the end and see one or two of them throwing their arms about. That’s disappointing because there’s no need for that.

“Alright, we’ve lost a few on the bounce, but it was never going to be easy.

“Our start probably magnified our position and maybe gave us a false position. So I’d say the players are giving everything they’ve got so let’s just remain focused and pragmatic and hopefully we can get back to winning ways.”

