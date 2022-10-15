Darrell Clarke hails Port Vale comeback after Forest Green draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darrell Clarke hails Port Vale comeback after Forest Green draw

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 6:29 pm
Darrell Clarke was pleased with his side’s second-half performance (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darrell Clarke was pleased with his side's second-half performance (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke praised his side’s second-half comeback after they snatched a point in a 2-2 draw with Forest Green.

Two first-half headed goals from Myles Peart-Harris and Baily Cargill left Vale dumbfounded after they controlled possession.

Vale remained determined and found the net through substitute Mipo Odubeko in the 78th minute with what was their 15th attempt on goal. They then equalised through an Ellis Harrison penalty two minutes from time.

Valiants boss Clarke said: “I think over time the lads have shown a period of character.

“I don’t call the subs ‘subs’, I call them ‘game changers’, and that’s important that when they do come on they are ready to affect the game, whether that be in a positive manner or to see a game out.

“We’ve got players that can do that. Mipo comes in and scores a great goal and then that gets the team going, and then we managed to get the penalty and it’s only the keeper pulling off an excellent save at the end that stops it from being three points.

“Ellis is working very hard for the team, you can see that the lads are working very hard, and we just keep chipping away, putting crosses in the box that Ellis can get on the end of.

“It’s how you play to his strengths, that brings the best out of him.”

It is a game Vale will have been hoping to win, but – after being 2-0 down at half-time – Clarke seemed happy, adding :”We’ll take the point.”

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall viewed the game as “two points dropped”. His side squandered a clear lead and remain in the relegation zone.

He said: “I thought we played a brilliant first half, countered well, brave when we needed to be… perfect first half really.

“Second half they gambled massively and we didn’t capitalise on the counter-attack enough. They threw everything at us, which they had to do.

“I thought we weathered it really well for half an hour, but when they score they get a little bit of momentum.”

He felt the penalty which resulted in the equaliser was “harsh” and that luck was not on Rovers’ side today.

“I’ve watched the penalty back and it’s an extremely harsh penalty. We feel like luck really isn’t going for us and certainly there I think it was against us.

“The referee is saying it’s a handball, but I’ve watched it five or six times and I’m struggling to see what he’s seen.

“I’ll go and see him and find out exactly why he’s given it because that’s a big call at that stage of the game and you’ve got to be 100 per cent sure.”

