Interim boss Richard Beale ‘buzzing’ after West Brom earn first win since August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Interim boss Richard Beale ‘buzzing’ after West Brom earn first win since August

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 6:37 pm
West Brom’s caretaker manager Richard Beale saw his side beat Reading (Nigel French/PA)
West Brom’s caretaker manager Richard Beale saw his side beat Reading (Nigel French/PA)

Interim West Brom manager Richard Beale admitted he was “buzzing” after guiding the struggling Baggies to a 2-0 Championship victory at play-off chasers Reading.

West Brom were the more dominant side in the first half, going ahead in the 25th minute after a fine run and finish from Matt Phillips.

Defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman extended the lead in the 72nd minute and Albion survived a late Reading rally for a fairly comfortable win.

It was their first success in nine league games and lifts them out of the relegation zone.

“Yes, I was absolutely buzzing after that,” Beale said. “It was such a fantastic feeling to get the win today.

“And to be part of that win, in front of all our fans, it was just testament to all the hard work that everyone has put in behind the scenes.

“I’ve only been in this position for one week but they’ve been doing it all season. There’s just too many to mention.

“I’m the one here talking but there’s lots of people behind the scenes who have helped towards that performance today.”

He added: “It’s only one win so we’ve got to keep going.

“A fast start, we talked about it. I’m sure that every team talks about it. But the lads were well up for it and that was key, that was crucial.

“I said to the players that, the way they’ve trained this week, turn up and show some sweat and show some courage.

“The result is almost out of your hands so don’t worry, play free. As long as you show that sweat and courage, that’s fine.”

Reading manager Tom Ince missed the defeat due to illness, with assistant Alex Rae standing in.

Ince’s side have now failed to win in three outings and have slipped down to sixth in the standings.

“We were bitterly disappointed to lose the game,” Rae said. “I thought that we had done enough to get something out of it.

“We made a slow start and we had to defend their first goal a lot better than we did.

“At half-time, we asked the boys to be more aggressive in our play. We needed to get after West Brom much more.

“It was fairly evident that we were looking to create some good moments in the second half and show more composure.

“We might have capitalised on that but we have to give their keeper [Alex Palmer] credit. He pulled off a few decent saves.”

Rae felt that Gardner-Hickman fouled Reading midfielder Jeff Hendrick before running on to score the second goal.

“The only guy in the whole stadium who doesn’t think it’s a foul is the referee [Tim Robinson],” Rae said.

“Even if their player does touch the ball, which he doesn’t, then he’s just gone through the back of our player.

“He actually ends up on top of our player so he’s just steamrollered through it. And that kind of knocked the stuffing out of us.

“We were the team in the ascendancy at that point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Claressa Shields celebrates victory against Savannah Marshall (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Dean Smith shows his frustration during Norwich’s loss to Watford (Steven Paston/PA)
Dean Smith rues opportunity ‘thrown away’ in loss to Watford
Australian head coach Mal Meninga saw his side begin their title defence with a win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mal Meninga warns rivals Australia will improve after ‘bit clunky’ win over Fiji
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Eddie Howe: Signing a player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s age not in Newcastle’s plans
Erling Haaland has impressed Pep Guardiola on and off the ball (Tim Goode/PA)
He’s never out of the game – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s impact
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, left, is a respectful one (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: I wish title rival Pep Guardiola had taken a four-year sabbatical
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not have much time on the training ground with his squad at the moment (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal’s hectic schedule good preparation for after World Cup
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his winner for Juventus against city rivals Torino (Marco Alpozzi/AP)
Dusan Vlahovic earns overdue win for Juventus while Atalanta move top
Wasps look set to be in the hands of administrators within days (David Davies/PA)
Former director of rugby Nigel Melville describes ‘deep sadness’ at Wasps plight
Richarlison was the latest Spurs player to be forced out of action (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison injury a concern for Antonio Conte as Tottenham see off Everton

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

The Banchory skatepark was opened on Saturday. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
Here are the winners from Saturday's competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Saturday's results in full
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
Pictured at Perth Theatre is Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
10-year-old Alistair was crowned the winner of the under 13's Accordion competition at Perth's AK Bell Library. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented