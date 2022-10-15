Interim boss Richard Beale ‘buzzing’ after West Brom earn first win since August

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim West Brom manager Richard Beale admitted he was “buzzing” after guiding the struggling Baggies to a 2-0 Championship victory at play-off chasers Reading.

West Brom were the more dominant side in the first half, going ahead in the 25th minute after a fine run and finish from Matt Phillips.

Defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman extended the lead in the 72nd minute and Albion survived a late Reading rally for a fairly comfortable win.

It was their first success in nine league games and lifts them out of the relegation zone.

“Yes, I was absolutely buzzing after that,” Beale said. “It was such a fantastic feeling to get the win today.

“And to be part of that win, in front of all our fans, it was just testament to all the hard work that everyone has put in behind the scenes.

“I’ve only been in this position for one week but they’ve been doing it all season. There’s just too many to mention.

“I’m the one here talking but there’s lots of people behind the scenes who have helped towards that performance today.”

He added: “It’s only one win so we’ve got to keep going.

“A fast start, we talked about it. I’m sure that every team talks about it. But the lads were well up for it and that was key, that was crucial.

“I said to the players that, the way they’ve trained this week, turn up and show some sweat and show some courage.

“The result is almost out of your hands so don’t worry, play free. As long as you show that sweat and courage, that’s fine.”

Reading manager Tom Ince missed the defeat due to illness, with assistant Alex Rae standing in.

Ince’s side have now failed to win in three outings and have slipped down to sixth in the standings.

“We were bitterly disappointed to lose the game,” Rae said. “I thought that we had done enough to get something out of it.

“We made a slow start and we had to defend their first goal a lot better than we did.

“At half-time, we asked the boys to be more aggressive in our play. We needed to get after West Brom much more.

“It was fairly evident that we were looking to create some good moments in the second half and show more composure.

“We might have capitalised on that but we have to give their keeper [Alex Palmer] credit. He pulled off a few decent saves.”

Rae felt that Gardner-Hickman fouled Reading midfielder Jeff Hendrick before running on to score the second goal.

“The only guy in the whole stadium who doesn’t think it’s a foul is the referee [Tim Robinson],” Rae said.

“Even if their player does touch the ball, which he doesn’t, then he’s just gone through the back of our player.

“He actually ends up on top of our player so he’s just steamrollered through it. And that kind of knocked the stuffing out of us.

“We were the team in the ascendancy at that point.”