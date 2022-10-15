Shaun Wane promises more to come from England after opening rout of Samoa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Shaun Wane promises more to come from England after opening rout of Samoa

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 6:39 pm
England celebrate their fourth try against Samoa (Owen Humphreys/PA)
England celebrate their fourth try against Samoa (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England coach Shaun Wane watched his side thrash a dangerous Samoa 60-6 in their opening World Cup match in Newcastle and warned there is more to come.

Wane’s men made a nonsense of the underdogs tag as they ran in 10 tries to one at St James’ Park to claim a victory that potentially enables them to avoid Tonga in the quarter-finals.

“We won’t get carried way, it’s not the English way,” Wane said. “We have to get better and we will.

“I know nobody gave us a chance but we knew what we could do. We enjoyed all that negativity to be honest.

“Without sounding arrogant or disrespecting Samoa, I’ve got to know these players really well over the last two years and I know what they can do.

“I thought we were very patient, our discipline was good and I was happy with the pressure we put them under but we can improve, without any shadow of doubt.”

Anticipating a decisive battle up front, Wane selected four forwards on his bench and was delighted with the dominant performance from his pack.

“They were 10, 15, 20 kilos a man heavier than us and for us to manage that so well was outstanding,” Wane said.

“One thing we do have is big hearts and we don’t back down from anyone. That will bode well for us further in the competition.”

Dom Young dives in to score his second try of the game
Dom Young dives in to score his second try of the game (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young, one of three NRL-based players who caught the eye on their competitive debuts, justified his selection ahead of England’s all-time record try-scorer Ryan Hall by scoring twice in the first half as the home side made a fast start.

“It was a dream come true,” said Young. “I could never have imagined anything like that before the game.

“My mum’s side of the family are from here and she and my grandma were extra proud watching in the stand.”

Winger Tommy Makinson led the spree with a personal haul of 24 points, scoring a try and adding 10 goals from 12 attempts.

Wane reported no injuries from the game and said the players who missed out on selection against Samoa will play in the next group game against France in Bolton next Saturday.

Samoa perform the Siva Tau prior to the game
Samoa perform the Siva Tau prior to the game (Owen Humphreys/PA)

So much was expected of Samoa, who were hoping to gain a first win over a tier-one nation after their squad was boosted by the presence of a host of new star men, including Penrith’s Grand Final-winning duo Jarome Luai and Brian To’o.

That helped make Matt Parish’s men pre-match favourites but, without a warm-up match, they were vastly under-prepared and lacked any kind of cohesion.

To make matters worse, Parish says loose forward Braden Hamlin-Uele (calf), utility back Tyrone May (dislocated hip) and winger Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (ankle) are unlikely to take any further part in the World Cup.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted, obviously,” Parish said. “It is what it is.

“The English team played very well, we had a few injuries and didn’t handle the setbacks as well as we could.

Samoa’s Tyrone May is stretchered off
Samoa’s Tyrone May is stretchered off (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’re not looking for excuses, without doubt we need to be better than that today.

“It’s disappointing but we’ve still got a group of guys in there who are determined to do something in this World Cup. Nothing has changed.”

Samoa, whose only try came via an interception from Izack Tago, will hope to bounce back against Greece in Doncaster next weekend.

Captain Junior Paulo said: “They outclassed us today but it’s the start of the tournament.

“We’ve got to regroup. We’re still a quality team, despite a few injuries. It’s a good test of character I guess for us moving forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Claressa Shields celebrates victory against Savannah Marshall (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Dean Smith shows his frustration during Norwich’s loss to Watford (Steven Paston/PA)
Dean Smith rues opportunity ‘thrown away’ in loss to Watford
Australian head coach Mal Meninga saw his side begin their title defence with a win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mal Meninga warns rivals Australia will improve after ‘bit clunky’ win over Fiji
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Eddie Howe: Signing a player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s age not in Newcastle’s plans
Erling Haaland has impressed Pep Guardiola on and off the ball (Tim Goode/PA)
He’s never out of the game – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s impact
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, left, is a respectful one (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: I wish title rival Pep Guardiola had taken a four-year sabbatical
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not have much time on the training ground with his squad at the moment (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal’s hectic schedule good preparation for after World Cup
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his winner for Juventus against city rivals Torino (Marco Alpozzi/AP)
Dusan Vlahovic earns overdue win for Juventus while Atalanta move top
Wasps look set to be in the hands of administrators within days (David Davies/PA)
Former director of rugby Nigel Melville describes ‘deep sadness’ at Wasps plight
Richarlison was the latest Spurs player to be forced out of action (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison injury a concern for Antonio Conte as Tottenham see off Everton

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

The Banchory skatepark was opened on Saturday. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
Here are the winners from Saturday's competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Saturday's results in full
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
Pictured at Perth Theatre is Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
10-year-old Alistair was crowned the winner of the under 13's Accordion competition at Perth's AK Bell Library. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented