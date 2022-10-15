Millwall improve on the road to the delight of boss Gary Rowett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Millwall improve on the road to the delight of boss Gary Rowett

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 6:49 pm
Millwall manager Gary Rowett saw his side win (Danny Lawson/PA)
Millwall manager Gary Rowett saw his side win (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gary Rowett hailed Millwall’s first away Championship win of the season – a 2-1 success at Bristol City – as a huge psychological boost.

The visitors took a 44th-minute lead when Tom Bradshaw fired home after his header was well saved by Max O’Leary, only for City to strike back through Shaun Hutchinson turning a 71st-minute cross from substitute Cameron Pring into his own net.

An error from O’Leary, who failed to gather a long free-kick on the edge of his box, allowed Zian Flemming to slot the winner into an unguarded net from 15 yards five minutes later and the City keeper’s late penalty save from Benik Afobe counted for nothing.

And a delighted Lions boss Rowett said: “Winning away is hugely symbolic for us. There was a little bit of a psychological block building up, which has now been removed.

“The longer a run like we were on continues, the harder it is to end. You start to get nervous at crucial times in games.

“Our recent game at Rotherham showed the players that if we work hard enough to play with intensity, a defensive aggression and forward quality we can get results.

“We should have won that match and coming to face a Bristol team with their tails up after winning in the week, we knew exactly what we had to do.

“I felt we managed the game well and was disappointed we weren’t ahead before we scored. In the first half we settled on the ball and began to control things.

“We didn’t come under huge pressure and created some very good moments, which we should have scored from.

“Tom Bradshaw’s goal summed him up because it came from sheer perseverance. He works so hard for the team.

“We got a bit of luck with the second goal, which resulted from a mistake, but the ball dropped to just the right man in Zian.

“I’m sorry for Benik that he couldn’t convert the late penalty, but he will come again and will be needed during a busy period of fixtures.”

City boss Nigel Pearson felt his side could have earned a point on another day.

He said: “We matched Millwall physically and the least we should have got was a point, had we been streetwise.

“But it was the same old story of gifting poor goals and making some very strange decisions on the pitch. One at the end from our throw-in led to us conceding a penalty.

“It is so frustrating to go from an encouraging midweek win to another hit-and-miss display. But there was no shortage of effort and commitment.

“We knew exactly what to expect from Millwall. They are physical, direct and very effective.

“To cope with all that as we did and then give them their goals in such fashion is hard to take.

“I heard Max O’Leary’s call for the ball from the bench ahead of the second one. Perhaps he should have gone for a punch, but I would rather he acted decisively and it wasn’t all down to him that they scored.

“We weren’t at our best going forward either. That has been our strength this season, but today things didn’t quite happen and a few passes went astray.

“Now we face a tough week on the road with two away games and there will be some selection decisions to make.”

