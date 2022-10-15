Jon Brady praises 10-man Northampton for clinching point at Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jon Brady praises 10-man Northampton for clinching point at Leyton Orient

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 7:01 pm
Jon Brady’s Northampton secured a point at Leyton Orient (Nigel French/PA)
Jon Brady's Northampton secured a point at Leyton Orient (Nigel French/PA)

Northampton manager Jon Brady heaped praise on his players after his side was reduced to 10 men in their goalless draw at fellow League Two high-flyers Leyton Orient.

Ben Fox was given his marching orders after 48 minutes for a foul on Orient midfielder Craig Clay and Brady was left incredulous at the decision.

“Words cannot describe that decision to be honest and it’s probably best if I leave it there, “ he said.

The sending-off changed the complexion of a game in which the teams had been evenly matched in the first-half.

Mitch Pinnock had looked a lively threat for the visitors, twice drawing saves from O’s goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Orient, who had started slowly, steadily improved and came closest to breaking the deadlock just before the break when central defender Dan Happe sent his header against the crossbar.

Despite their numerical advantage and industry, Orient were unable to unhinge a Cobblers defence well-organised by Jon Guthrie to leave the visitors the happier of the two teams at the final whistle.

Within three minutes of the resumption, Fox slid into a tackle on Craig Clay and referee Ollie Yates immediately reached for the red card. Furious protests from manager Brady on the touchline led him to collect a yellow card.

From thereon, Orient enjoyed the greater possession but, apart from speculative efforts by Paul Smyth and George Moncur, the visitors were seldom troubled

“Considering the circumstances where we went down to 10 men – which was very unjust as the whole stadium could see – I am happy with the point,” Brady added.

“We look at the processes for appeal and follow it step by step but when you look back on the challenge not a single Orient player reacts.

“Foxy wins the ball and slides through and their guy just pops up because he comes underneath him and there is nothing in that but what makes it worse is the referee is three yards away.

“I want to focus on what our players did with 10 men and the way we implemented what we wanted. The way the players organised themselves, the shape, the distances from the ball. It was an unbelievable effort and attitude.

“There was no way we were going to concede today and I am absolutely proud of every single one of my players including the substitutes that came on.

“We reduced them to efforts from 30 yards. We had a great chance and countered on them at times. Mitch Pinnock forced Vigouroux into a great save and we nearly followed up with the rebound.”

The result left both teams without a win in three matches although they retain their places in the automatic promotion race places behind leaders Stevenage.

The red card decision also surprised O’s boss Richie Wellens.

“I didn’t see the red card at the time but having now seen it, I don’t think it was a sending off, “ he stated.

“It looks harsh and he went over the top a little bit but he won the ball, so if it was one of my players I would be very disappointed.

“Our supporters and bench were naturally pleased when we saw a red card but if I am honest, I didn’t think we needed it or the game to change because we more dominant and it changes everyone’s mindset because the expectation is then on us to win the game, whereas for them, they just want to hold on.

“Up until that I thought Northampton were quite positive and showed a desire to come and win the game but we just needed to show a bit more composure in the final third to get better chances to score goals.

“Overall, I am really pleased as I thought our players worked really hard.

“We started the second half well but we need to get better and move the ball quicker. If teams drop off then it’s down to us find a way.”

