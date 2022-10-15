Dean Smith rues opportunity ‘thrown away’ in loss to Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Smith rues opportunity ‘thrown away’ in loss to Watford

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 11:07 pm
Dean Smith shows his frustration during Norwich’s loss to Watford (Steven Paston/PA)
Dean Smith shows his frustration during Norwich's loss to Watford (Steven Paston/PA)

Dean Smith blamed a sub-standard first-half performance for Norwich’s failure to end the weekend at the Championship summit.

The Canaries would have gone above Burnley and Sheffield United had they won but instead lost 2-1 at Watford, who moved up from 17th to 10th thanks to goals in the first 31 minutes through Imran Louza and Keinan Davis.

Josh Sargent pulled one back directly before half-time but Watford held firm in an exciting second period.

“It was a big opportunity,” Smith said. “We could have gone top of the league but we have thrown that opportunity away because of the first half.

“It is very frustrating because they won too many duels, we didn’t get close enough in the first half.

“Watford deserved to win because of our first-half performance – we made it difficult for ourselves.

“Sargent got us a lifeline and we got the reaction we wanted after half-time. But that’s how we should have started the game.”

Louza’s luck initially appeared to be out when Norwich goalkeeper Gunn guessed correctly to save the midfielder’s early penalty and justify his selection ahead of Tim Krul, himself a specialist spot-kick saver.

Morocco midfielder Louza bounced back from that disappointment to volley his side ahead in the 18th minute from a cross from the excellent Ismaila Sarr, who had been bundled over by Liam Gibbs for the penalty.

“He is that kind of character – the penalty didn’t affect him,” said Watford manager Slaven Bilic of Louza. “If you want to control the game you need somebody like him, he was amazing also in his defensive work.”

Bilic was impressed with the way Louza had also shrugged off the fact that he has an FA charge for spitting at an opponent, from the previous home game against Swansea, hanging over him.

“I spoke to him and he said ‘no, I didn’t’ do it,” Bilic said. “I don’t even want to think about it.”

This was a second successive loss for Norwich, with Watford avoiding a third straight defeat. Bilic was delighted with the way his players had responded.

“The intensity was great, it was like a cup final,” he said. “We were so front-footed without the ball, with it we stretched it. Our first idea was to get the ball forward. The first half could have been three- or four-nil.

“It’s a drop in the ocean but you have to use this as your blueprint. Before (Saturday’s games) Norwich were joint top of the table.”

Smith was able to hand a belated debut at half-time to Isaac Hayden, the on-loan Newcastle midfielder, who had recovered from a pre-season knee injury.

“He felt he was ready to contribute, we were losing the physical battle in midfield and he was needed,” he said. “He’s a proper man, he can win the ball and knows how to use it.”

The decision to pick Gunn over Krul had also paid off. “It just felt right,” he said. “Over the last couple of games Tim will feel he could have done better with the goals. It is good for the culture of the team that everyone is on their toes.”

Sarr was the night’s star performer however, with Bilic switching him from his usual position on the right flank to wreak havoc on the left.

“He had good numbers on the right but sometimes you didn’t see him for 10 minutes,” the Croatian explained.

