RFU chief Bill Sweeney backs reduced Premiership to help solve financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

RFU chief Bill Sweeney backs reduced Premiership to help solve financial crisis

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 10:38 am Updated: October 16, 2022, 10:43 am
Bill Sweeney has backed a reduced Gallagher Premiership to safeguard rugby’s future (Steven Paston/PA)
Bill Sweeney has backed a reduced Gallagher Premiership to safeguard rugby’s future (Steven Paston/PA)

Bill Sweeney has thrown the Rugby Football Union’s support behind a 10-team Premiership to help solve the sport’s financial crisis.

RFU chief executive Sweeney has insisted the governing body is still committed to the long-mooted global calendar, signalling the “major priority” of resolving fixture clashes between club and country.

Sweeney has predicted any changes on a slimmed-down English top flight would not come into force until the 2024-25 season.

The RFU and Premiership Rugby are already in talks over the Professional Game Agreement (PGA), even though the existing terms do not expire until June 2024.

Sweeney admitted the RFU has precious few short-term fixes for either stricken clubs Worcester or Wasps – but insisted the financial crisis must spark a major overhaul of the English game.

Asked if a reduced, 10-team Premiership could be an answer, Sweeney said: “I do see it as viable for a number of reasons, and we’ve been saying for quite some time now that less is more.

“I don’t know if 10 is the absolute number but that’s the one being used now, but in that and the central distribution around broadcast and commercial revenues, clearly there’s a financial benefit for less teams in that league.

“Clearly one of the major issues we’ve got to grapple with is the calendar.

“And one of the things that’s held us back in England is the overlap between the international game and the club game.

“So a reduction in the size of PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) will help us with that.

“There is no plan to expand international matches, the conversations around the global season will not increase the number of international Tests played.

“But reducing that overlap between club and country, again, we believe is a fundamental part of improving the narrative and product around the club game, which hopefully will then stimulate growth across match day revenue, broadcast value, and so on.

“I don’t think there are any short-term measures we can take, and we are seeing the effects of a system that’s been broken for quite some time.

“And we don’t have financial transparency on those other clubs.

“The sort of time-frame we’re looking at to effect this is 2024-25, which is after the current PGA.

“But we’re looking to set the foundation, set the course to really sort out the English game for the long-term.

“We’ve been in conversation now for around six months on PGA, we started that early even though that agreement doesn’t expire until June 2024. We’re having daily meetings, discussions around that.

“Solving the club and Test match clashes is a major priority; the degree of overlap at the moment doesn’t help anybody.

“Fans want to see their marquee players playing for their clubs, and England fans want to see England players able to perform at their very best.

“Therefore deconflicting that international calendar is a key consideration for us.

“Match and minute limits will only come under more pressure. So taking this approach will help us achieve those two things.”

Sweeney believes improved governance and more robust regulation – including forcing financial transparency from clubs – can set rugby back on track.

“Now is the time to be brave, be bold, but it’s a time also for cool heads,” said Sweeney.

“Players need to have a strong voice in this and full consultation too.

“I personally believe we will come through this stronger and in better shape and we will get through it. I don’t see it as the demise of our game over the longer-term.

England Training Session – The Lensbury – Tuesday September 28th
RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney, left, has laid out his vision of rugby’s route back to sustainability in England (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“There’s been real frustration and anger, and that’s totally understandable.

“But the words will mean very little to the players and people affected at clubs if we don’t actually use this situation to make the necessary changes to protect the game going forward.

“Under the French model of greater financial transparency, we would have known about a situation like Worcester or Wasps before the season starts.

“And then it’s up to us to say ‘look we think you’re in a precarious position and we’re here to protect you’.

“In France they will force a reduced salary cap on one club alone.

“So we need greater governance and regulatory control allow you to make changes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Iga Swiatek won the San Diego Open (Gregory Bull/AP)
Iga Swiatek wins eighth title of season at San Diego Open
England manager Gareth Southgate could be in line for a bonus (John Walton/PA)
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
Shahid Khan withdrew his offer to buy Wembley Stadium in October 2018 (Adam Davy/PA)
On this day in 2018: Shahid Khan withdraws his offer to buy Wembley Stadium
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the winning goal (Peter Byrne/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Stuart McKinstry was fouled late on against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Leon King was lucky not to see red for Rangers – Motherwell’s Stuart McKinstry
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after opening the scoring against Barcelona (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema ends goal drought as Real Madrid ease to El Clasico victory
Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester have struggled to find their feet in the Premier League this season (Adam Davy/PA)
Brendan Rodgers confident Leicester can climb away from relegation danger
Antonee Robinson believes Fulham need to focus more on their defending (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Antonee Robinson believes Fulham ‘need to do a bit more work’ on their defending
Jose Sa celebrates his penalty save as Wolves beat Nottingham Forest. (Nick Potts/PA)
Jose Sa says Wolves need to put themselves on the line for Premier League…
Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
You snooze, you win – Eric Dier says afternoon naps are secret to Tottenham…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
3
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
4
Brodie Castle hosted the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
5
Police have been at the Macduff home since Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
Death of woman found in home at King Edward Court in Macduff ‘not suspicious’
6
13.10.2022 URN: CR0038901 Willian Wylie is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man brandished meat cleaver and told neighbour: ‘Look at the size of you –…
7
On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
8
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…

More from Press and Journal

Woodside Fountain Centre
Aberdeen community group offers free meals to ease financial pressure on families
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Epelle claimed she'd had a glass of wine. Credit: Shutterstock
Mum caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit said she only had 'a glass of…
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
RFU chief Bill Sweeney backs reduced Premiership to help solve financial crisis
Lerwick-based Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Editor's Picks

Most Commented