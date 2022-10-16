You snooze, you win – Eric Dier says afternoon naps are secret to Tottenham form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

You snooze, you win – Eric Dier says afternoon naps are secret to Tottenham form

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 10:31 pm
Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.

Eric Dier has revealed afternoon naps are the secret behind Tottenham’s fine start to the season.

A 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday helped Spurs move on to 23 points from a possible 30 in the Premier League this term, which is their best tally after 10 top-flight matches since the 1963-64 campaign.

Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck after the break to down the Toffees as Spurs continue to end fixtures strongly, with 15 of their 27 goals occurring in the second half.

Centre-back Dier has started every game and explained how Antonio Conte’s men have come through a demanding schedule to sit third in the Premier League and one win away from making the last-16 of the Champions League.

“There’s obviously so many games until the break, it’s incredible, so we need to take good care of ourselves physically, mentally and try to be ready for every game,” said Dier, with Spurs in the middle of a run of 13 matches in a six-week period.

“I just to try to sleep a lot! Eat well, lots of water. I try to do everything in the right way.

“Everything is there for us to recover and be in the best possible shape at the training ground. The club cover all our needs, it’s up to us to take advantage of it.

“I love a nap, I nap every day! 45 minutes or something. I get eight or nine hours (at night) and 45 minutes in the afternoon. I do it straight after training.

“It makes me feel better for the rest of the day. I think it’s good for me. I think some do it more than me. The South Americans, they love it!

“I don’t have kids, so it’s easy for me. People with kids I’ve heard it’s a little different at night. But for me, I can sleep whenever I want.”

Kane is one of many fathers at the club but showed no signs of fatigue as he grabbed his 258th goal for the club prior to the hour mark against Everton.

The England international on Monday joined a star-studded list of names to have read a bedtime story on CBeebies, kicking off a busy week.

Two days later he scored a penalty in a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt before blazing a second over the crossbar in stoppage time, and then he hit the opener from the spot on Saturday.

It was Kane who won the penalty against Three Lions colleague Jordan Pickford and picked himself up to arrow an effort into the bottom left corner to mark his 400th appearance for Spurs with a goal.

Dier added: “I think he’s getting better and better every game. It’s nine (league) goals in 10 games. He doesn’t really get too fussed about what’s going on outside of him and keeps performing.”

Tottenham’s latest home win made it 10 in a row in N17, with seven of them occurring this season.

Newcastle, Sporting, Liverpool and Leeds are all due to visit before club football pauses on November 13 for the winter World Cup.

“I think there’s a really good connection at the moment between us and the fans,” Dier explained.

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte’s men sit third in the Premier League (Joe Giddens/PA)

“With the new stadium, it takes a bit of time to get used to it all and I think we’re really creating a nice atmosphere here for us and a not-so-nice one for people who come to play here.

“That helps a lot and gives you a lot of confidence going into every game at home. But we know it’s not a given, we need to perform and we did that.”

Given Conte’s record of success and Tottenham’s start, talk will inevitably turn to the club ending their trophy drought.

Dier conceded it would be the best possible tribute to late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died earlier this month.

He added: “His work is going to live on now in us for the rest of this season and for everyone individually for the rest of our careers.

“Yeah, that would be the ultimate tribute (to win a trophy). He gave all of himself to us every single day. So we need to try to do the same for him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Iga Swiatek won the San Diego Open (Gregory Bull/AP)
Iga Swiatek wins eighth title of season at San Diego Open
England manager Gareth Southgate could be in line for a bonus (John Walton/PA)
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
Shahid Khan withdrew his offer to buy Wembley Stadium in October 2018 (Adam Davy/PA)
On this day in 2018: Shahid Khan withdraws his offer to buy Wembley Stadium
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the winning goal (Peter Byrne/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Stuart McKinstry was fouled late on against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Leon King was lucky not to see red for Rangers – Motherwell’s Stuart McKinstry
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after opening the scoring against Barcelona (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema ends goal drought as Real Madrid ease to El Clasico victory
Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester have struggled to find their feet in the Premier League this season (Adam Davy/PA)
Brendan Rodgers confident Leicester can climb away from relegation danger
Antonee Robinson believes Fulham need to focus more on their defending (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Antonee Robinson believes Fulham ‘need to do a bit more work’ on their defending
Jose Sa celebrates his penalty save as Wolves beat Nottingham Forest. (Nick Potts/PA)
Jose Sa says Wolves need to put themselves on the line for Premier League…
Ella Toone scored twice as Manchester United beat Brighton 4-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League (Tim Markland/PA)
Ella Toone shines as Manchester United go top after cruising past Brighton

Most Read

1
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
3
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
4
Brodie Castle hosted the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
5
Police have been at the Macduff home since Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
Death of woman found in home at King Edward Court in Macduff ‘not suspicious’
6
13.10.2022 URN: CR0038901 Willian Wylie is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man brandished meat cleaver and told neighbour: ‘Look at the size of you –…
7
On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
8
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…

More from Press and Journal

Woodside Fountain Centre
Aberdeen community group offers free meals to ease financial pressure on families
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Epelle claimed she'd had a glass of wine. Credit: Shutterstock
Mum caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit said she only had 'a glass of…
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
You snooze, you win – Eric Dier says afternoon naps are secret to Tottenham form
Lerwick-based Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Editor's Picks

Most Commented