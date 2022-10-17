Henry Slade told to rediscover form with Exeter after surprise England omission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Henry Slade has been told he must rediscover his form at Exeter after emerging as a surprise omission from England’s squad for the autumn.

Slade has been left out of the 36-man group that will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham next month, with Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell the recognised centres present.

Anthony Watson’s absence is expected as the veteran wing continues his comeback from a knee injury that kept him out for 10 months, but Slade has been integral to England’s midfield under Jones.

England coach Eddie Jones, right has told Henry Slade what he needs to do to earn a recall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 29-year-old missed the July tour to Australia because of shoulder surgery but has made a solid start to the new season with Exeter.

“There are a number of disappointed players who have been left out,” Jones said.

“Their job is to make sure they go back to their clubs and play so that they have to be selected. They all know what they have to do.

“This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out. We are pleased with the depth and strength of the squad.”

Only one Wasps player makes the squad in Jack Willis as the Gallagher Premiership club teeters on the brink of administration.

Wasps have completed just four matches this season and given their position, Willis will not play again in advance of the autumn. Jones insists the flanker can still be involved, however.

“The big thing for Jack is that he prepares like an international player. He’s got a great opportunity to come into camp in the best physical condition he’s ever been in,” Jones said.

Prop Kyle Sinckler returns having sat out the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies because of a back issue and reinforced his claim to a place in England’s front row with a barnstorming display for Bristol against Gloucester on Saturday.

Saracens’ Ashton Gate-bound wing Max Malins is also back after being dropped during the Six Nations.

“Max is a very good attacking players and he’s worked a little bit on what he does off the ball,” Jones said.

“Sinckler had a bad back injury and it took him a little while to come back. His last game was close to what we know he can do but there’s still plenty to go.”

Harlequins’ uncapped wing Cadan Murley features in a senior England squad for the first time.

Max Malins (left) and Kyle Sinckler are in the England squad (Peter Cziborra/PA)

“I’ve been watching him quite closely. He’s got the ability to finish,” said Jones, who has immediately recalled scrum-half Raffi Quirke following his recovery from a hamstring issue.

“He’s a good, strong player who has improved his capacity to win the ball in the air remarkably.

“He certainly deserves an opportunity to see what he can do at the next level.”

England open their autumn against Argentina on November 6 and face Japan six days later.

“The autumn internationals will be like a mini World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan, which mirror our pool fixtures at next year’s tournament,” Jones said.

“Then we’ll have knock out type games against New Zealand and South Africa. All four games will be great tests for us.”

Former Great Britain Hockey coach Danny Kerry has joined Jones’ staff as training coordinator.