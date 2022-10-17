Blackburn captain Lewis Travis to miss Sunderland game due to suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blackburn captain Lewis Travis to miss Sunderland game due to suspension

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 4:33 pm
Blackburn’s Lewis Travis is suspended for the clash with Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackburn will be without skipper Lewis Travis for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Sunderland.

The midfielder collected his fifth booking of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Middlesbrough and is suspended as a result, with Jake Garrett and John Buckley competing to replace him.

Striker Ben Brereton Diaz will be assessed after limping off late in the game at the Riverside Stadium, although he was able to train on Monday.

Defender Daniel Ayala, who missed the clash with his former club through injury, will be absent once again.

Sunderland, managed by former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray, have a major doubt over Lynden Gooch.

Gooch limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Wigan with a foot injury and was due to undergo a scan on Monday, but is likely to miss out.

Corry Evans is available after suspension and Mowbray otherwise expects to have much the same squad from which to choose as he did at the weekend.

Striker Ellis Simms, who has sat out the last five games with a toe injury, is stepping up his recovery, but is not yet ready to return to the squad.

