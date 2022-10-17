Police work with Liverpool and Manchester City over incidents at Anfield clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police work with Liverpool and Manchester City over incidents at Anfield clash

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 4:43 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 7:10 pm
Merseyside Police are working with Manchester City to investigate claims coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola (Peter Byrne/PA)
Merseyside Police are working with Manchester City over allegations of coins being thrown at Pep Guardiola during the 1-0 defeat at Anfield and damage being caused to the windscreen of a club coach.

Police say no incidents have been reported but they are liaising with both clubs “to understand a number of reported incidents”.

Liverpool have threatened to ban for life anyone found guilty of throwing coins but have expressed their disappointment over chants from away fans relating to the Hillsborough and Heysel stadium disasters, with the Anfield Road stand concourse damaged with similarly-themed graffiti.

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Graffiti pictured in the concourse of the away end at Anfield, following the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City, which references the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters (PA).

“We can confirm we are working closely with Liverpool and Manchester City football clubs to understand a number of reported incidents which took place at the match at Anfield yesterday, Sunday 16 October,” said a Merseyside Police statement.

“We have been made aware that offensive and disorderly behaviour had taken place during the Liverpool v Manchester City game, including allegations of coin-throwing and offensive graffiti was sprayed in the away section.

“We have also been made aware of an allegation that a Manchester City team coach was damaged.

“However, no incidents have been reported to us or that items were thrown at the coaches and we are now working with MCFC to establish the circumstances of what happened and the allegation that damage was caused.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are working with both clubs to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing offensive and disorderly behaviour.”

It is not the first time there has been crowd trouble around games involving Liverpool and City at Anfield, with the rivalry between the two clubs having grown considerably in recent years.

Most notoriously, in 2018, City’s team bus was pelted with bottles and other objects as it arrived at the Merseyside ground for a Champions League encounter.

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Manchester City’s coach has encountered problems getting to Anfield in previous years (PA)

Asked after the match about the latest incident, Guardiola said sarcastically: “Next time we will do it better. It didn’t get me. They try it again next year.

“All these coins, they tried, but didn’t get it. They got the coach years ago.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had not been aware of the matter but apologised on behalf of the home club.

He said: “Oh, horrible. I am sorry. I apologise for that. I had no idea about it. It never should happen, never.”

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Jurgen Klopp ‘had no idea’ about the coin-throwing but apologised (Peter Byrne/PA)

In a statement Liverpool said coin-throwing was “totally unacceptable behaviour” and stressed “those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield Stadium and a possible football banning order”.

City have not commented on the issue of the offensive chanting, but it is understood the club felt remarks from Klopp ahead of the game had needlessly inflamed the tension between the two clubs.

Klopp said that state-owned clubs such as City, who have Sheikh Mansour of the Abu Dhabi ruling family at the helm, had “no ceiling” and could “do what they want” because of their vast finances, and that others could not compete.

