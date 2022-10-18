Alex Iwobi wants to be a role model just like his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Iwobi wants to be a role model just like his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 8:02 am
Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi wants to become a role model for youngsters (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi wants to become a role model for youngsters (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi wants to emulate his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha and become a role model for youngsters.

The Nigeria international has overcome a difficult start to his career at Goodison Park and is the player who has arguably flourished the most since Frank Lampard took over in January.

Iwobi is not a naturally out-going, self-confident person but he has been nurtured by Lampard, who has made him comfortable with a defined position in midfield, and is becoming a key player for his manager.

The 26-year-old grew up in awe of Okocha, a supremely-talented attacking midfielder who lit up the Premier League with Bolton in the early 2000s, and he hopes a little bit of family magic has transferred to him so he can inspire the next generation.

“He was an entertaining player to watch, and the skills he used to do were outrageous skills, that you only really see freestylers do,” he said.

“So, yeah, hopefully the younger viewers will learn a bit more about him and understand why I chuck in some skills too.

“I mean, that’s what kids want to see, you know – people having fun. He was a fun guy to watch.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m just that same kid that wants to express myself and play football but when I do realise that ‘Wow, I have an influence on kids’. It’s mad. I just want to put positive things out there for them.

“It’s nice that kids look up to me and try to imitate me and play like me because I was once that kid who used to look up to my uncle.

“I find it weird but I do enjoy it.”

October is Black History Month and all Premier League matches last week were dedicated to No Room for Racism and players took the knee in all 20 matches to show their support.

Club captains decided at the start of the season to use the gesture more sparingly, using it at more significant moments like the round of Boxing Day games immediately after the World Cup, the final day of the season and cup finals.

There has been a debate about whether taking the knee still carries the same impact but Iwobi is keen the message is still heard.

“Black lives do matter, all lives do matter, so it’s just embracing that no matter where we are in the world, we are one, and everyone can embrace it,” he added.

“Taking the knee, yeah, it’s big, especially for kids who don’t really know what’s going on.

“If they look at the Premier League and players taking the knee, they will be interested to know the cause.

“By showing people out there that we support that and what it does for people I’m sure it educates them.

“If they see people in the Premier League, or see other people speaking out, it will make them feel more comfortable to share their experiences, and hopefully get some help and some guidance through whatever they’re going through.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Mark Watt starred in Scotland’s win over the West Indies (Jane Barlow/PA)
Bring on England – Scotland’s Mark Watt would welcome T20 World Cup battle
Former Super League star Elliot Kear (right) will lead Wales against the Cook Islands (Martin Rickett/PA)
Elliot Kear challenges Wales team-mates to make most of World Cup opportunity
Antonio Conte has some key decisions to make ahead of Tottenham’s clash at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte deciding whether to stick with 3-4-3 when Tottenham visit Man Utd
Former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino (Nick Potts/PA)
Football rumours: Villa eyeing Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked
Reece Topley is an injury doubt ahead of England’s T20 World Cup opening match against Afghanistan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Reece Topley injury doubt for England ahead of T20 World Cup opener
Scotland’s Greig Laidlaw (right) and John Hardie look dejected after their heart-breaking loss to Australia (Gareth Fuller/PA)
On this day in 2015: Scotland and Ireland suffer Rugby World Cup heartbreak
Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester are in administration Mike Egerton/PA)
Rugby authorities to face parliamentary committee over sport’s financial crisis
Pat Cummins is Australia’s new ODI captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper
Ben Garner’s Charlton were comfortable winners (John Walton/PA)
Ben Garner praises Charlton’s work ethic after win over 10-man Portsmouth
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest have lost six of their last seven games (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper urges Nottingham Forest to face up to reality of relegation fight

Most Read

1
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
2
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
4
A replacement Altens recycling centre has been approved after a huge fire this summer.
‘An emergency measure’: Urgent plans to resume work at blaze-hit Altens recycling plant approved
5
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
6
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
7
21 restaurants in the Highlands with two or more AA Rosettes
8
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
10
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg

More from Press and Journal

Orbex rocket on launchpad.
Forres-based Orbex fired up with £40.4 million funding boost
Michael Buble worked magic for his fans during his last gig at P&J Live in 2019. All photos by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Recapturing the magic of Michael Buble's last gig at P&J Live
Michael Buble is returning to Aberdeen's P&J Live.
Michael Buble to return to Aberdeen with first arena tour in four years
Jamie Purvis with the winner of Young Chef of the Year, Ross Boyd of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Winners of North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition…
A fire broke out at a property at North Guidry Street, Elgin. Image: JasperImage.
Firefighters work through the night to bring Elgin blaze under control
The beautiful summer bedding at Haddo House.
Gardening with Scott Smith: Time to think about bulb planting
Katy apples thrive in the climate of the north of Scotland (Photo: Ann Stewart/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Sink your teeth into Scotland's most northerly apples
Connor Barron in hot pursuit of Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron eyes Hampden date with the Dons
Aaron Doran on the attack for Caley Thistle against Albion Rovers.
Aaron Doran hails supreme Caley Thistle work-rate as first place chance is up for…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Timmermarket Clinic on East North Street in Aberdeen Picture shows; The Timmermarket Clinic on East North Street in Aberdeen . The Timmermarket Clinic on East North Street in Aberdeen . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
'Frustrated' man forced Aberdeen rehab centre to be evacuated

Editor's Picks

Most Commented