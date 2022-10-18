Dan Biggar left out of Wales squad for Autumn Nations Series due to knee injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Biggar has not been included in Wales’ 35-man Autumn Nations Series squad amid continued assessment on a knee injury.

Biggar went off during Northampton’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Wasps nine days ago, with Saints stating that his condition would be reviewed by a specialist ahead of an autumn schedule that Wales kick off against New Zealand on November 5.

It is unclear at this stage whether the talisman fly-half, who captained Wales against South Africa this summer, will be available for later autumn appointments with Argentina, Georgia or Australia, but it would appear unlikely.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac’s group includes five uncapped players and a recall for full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who has not played Test rugby since he suffered a serious knee injury 15 months ago.

On the captaincy, Pivac said: “For us, it is about finalising the squad today and then we will look closely at who is going to lead the side.

“We have quite a few options with a lot of experience in the squad now. There is probably an opportunity for more than one captain in this series.”

Candidates would include former skipper Alun Wyn Jones, plus recalled and fit-again pair Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric.

The uncapped players selected by Pivac are Dragons wing Rio Dyer, Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins, Scarlets half-backs Sam Costelow and Dane Blacker, plus Scarlets flanker Josh MacLeod.

There is no place for British and Irish Lions scrum-half Gareth Davies, with Blacker joining Kieran Hardy and Tomos Williams as the number nines, or prop Rhys Carre.

Justin Tipuric has returned to the Wales squad after a lengthy injury-enforced absence (David Davies/PA)

Owens and Tipuric, who had been sidelined by long-term injuries, are joined on the recalled list by Cardiff fly-half Rhys Priestland and Ospreys prop Nicky Smith.

Biggar apart, players unavailable through injury also include full-back Liam Williams, prop Wyn Jones, in addition to back-row forwards Josh Navidi and Taine Basham.

Pivac added: “It’s great to have Ken, Justin and Leigh back after long-term injuries. They are three great players who have served Wales very well.

“They are all British and Irish Lions, so quality players, and we are excited to have them in the squad for obvious reasons.”

On the uncapped contingent, Pivac said: “There are a lot of young players we’ve been keeping an eye on for a number of years through the age-group system, and now playing club rugby.

“There is a view of the here and now in this squad, but also beyond Rugby World Cup 2023 to the tournament in 2027, so there are some young guys getting the opportunity to taste the camp environment.

“Dane Blacker has been playing well at nine for the Scarlets. We know a lot about Gareth (Davies). It is not the end of the road for Gareth, I’ve spoken to him.

“Sam Costelow is another young player at the Scarlets playing well, and having come through the age-grade system. Joe Hawkins is the same, he captained the (Wales) Under-20s, so he is a player for the future.

“Rio Dyer came into camp ahead of the South Africa Test series to help the squad prepare, and performed well. He is currently playing really well for the Dragons.”