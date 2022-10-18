Liverpool without forward Diogo Jota through calf injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been added to the injury list ahead of the visit of West Ham.

The Portugal international is out for a number of months with a calf problem.

Centre-backs Joel Matip (calf) and Ibrahima Konate (muscle) and forward Luis Diaz (knee) are still absent, but Trent Alexander-Arnold should be fit enough to start after coming off the bench at the weekend after an ankle injury.

West Ham have no fresh injury concerns heading to Anfield.

With both Kurt Zouma (illness) and Craig Dawson (thigh) both doubts, Hammers boss David Moyes could be short in defence.

Forward Maxwel Cornet (calf) and defender Nayef Aguerd (ankle) are definite absentees.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino, Nunez, Kelleher, Adrian, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Kehrer, Fornals, Paqueta, Soucek, Rice, Scamacca, Bowen, Areola, Johnson, Ogbonna, Emerson, Lanzini, Downes, Antonio, Benrahma.