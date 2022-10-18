Ben Brereton Diaz boosts Blackburn to Championship summit with stunning strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Brereton Diaz boosts Blackburn to Championship summit with stunning strike

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 10:06 pm
Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz, left, celebrates scoring (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz, left, celebrates scoring (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Blackburn went top of the Sky Bet Championship as Ben Brereton Diaz’s stunning goal on his 100th Rovers start helped them to a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

In an even game, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men did what they are becoming accustomed to doing and put their opponents to the sword with a display of clinical finishing, exemplified by Brereton Diaz’s magnificent opener from Blackburn’s first shot on target for his eighth goal of the season.

That lead was doubled early in the second half through Scott Wharton’s header and, although Sunderland rallied, Rovers expertly saw the game out to register their fourth consecutive home win and go two points clear at the Championship summit.

It was an unhappy return to Ewood Park for Tony Mowbray, who may have felt aggrieved his side were denied a penalty moments before the opening goal but will ultimately rue the lack of cutting edge, highlighted by the Chile international he brought to Blackburn.

Jake Garrett made his first league start for Blackburn, who were without suspended captain Lewis Travis. Former Rovers midfielder Corry Evans returned from suspension to captain Sunderland.

The Black Cats should have been ahead two minutes in but Dennis Cirkin dragged his effort wide, and Alex Pritchard almost profited from a wayward Brereton Diaz pass midway through the half, curling over.

The game turned in less than a minute when Sunderland thought they should have had a penalty after Jack Clarke went down under Ryan Hedges’ challenge. Referee Craig Pawson was unmoved and from Blackburn’s subsequent counter, Brereton Diaz ran onto the half-cleared ball to curl a sumptuous left-footed strike into the top corner from 25 yards in the 32nd minute.

Clarke’s header forced a save from Thomas Kaminski before the break, and the keeper did even better to claw away Pritchard’s free-kick which was destined for the top corner.

But clinical Rovers doubled their advantage with their second shot on target in the 49th minute as Hedges whipped in an inch perfect free-kick that left Wharton with a simple close-range header.

If anything, the goal sparked Sunderland into life, with Patrick Roberts embarking on a mazy run through the Blackburn final third but failing to get a shot away and, moments later, Danny Batth’s header was parried by Kaminski as the visiting fans drove their team on.

Blackburn were always a threat as the game opened up, but Brereton Diaz got his shot all wrong on the hour, and Sam Gallagher’s improvised effort sailed just wide.

Substitute Jewison Bennett’s fierce near-post shot stung the palms of Kaminski late on before Hedges almost scored a goal-of-the-season contender with the last kick of the game only for his 40-yard strike to hit a post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of footballer Mason Greenwood, appearing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. All three charges relate to the same woman (PA)
Bail granted for rape attempt accused footballer Mason Greenwood
Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland claimed a thrilling victory over Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Andy Balbirnie celebrates Ireland’s ‘pretty special’ achievement at World Cup
The company behind the European Super League has appointed a new chief executive (Adam Davy/PA)
Breakaway European Super League ‘could be running by 2024’ says chief executive
Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
England bowler Reece Topley out of T20 World Cup with an ankle injury
Wout Faes has impressed for Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)
He’s shown his qualities – Brendan Rodgers talks up Wout Faes
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest claimed a goalless draw at Brighton on Tuesday evening (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Steve Cooper has full belief in Nottingham Forest as they continue to adapt
Curtis Campher led a remarkable chase as Ireland beat Scotland (Adam Davy/PA)
Curtis Campher and George Dockrell carry Ireland to World Cup win over Scotland
Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in his early negotiations with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Football rumours: Jorginho’s new Chelsea contract stalls after pay rise request
Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu tested positive for cocaine (Sean Dempsey/PA)
On this day in 2004: Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu admits drug offence
Stonewall hopes to highlight LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar during the World Cup (PA Archive)
Stonewall calls on players and fans to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights at World…

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

hebcelt festival
Sold-out HebCelt festival boosted local economy by over £4m
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience

Editor's Picks

Most Commented