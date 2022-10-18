Inverness denied chance to move clear at top as Hamilton spring surprise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness remain level on points with Scottish Championship leaders Partick Thistle despite a 1-0 home defeat to Hamilton Academical.

Despite trailing their hosts by 13 points prior to kick-off, it was ninth-placed Hamiltonwho left with all three points from the clash.

Andrew Winter scored the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute after capitalising on a low cross to slot home.

It was Winter’s fifth goal of the season and 10th for the club, while Inverness missed out on an opportunity to go top of the table.