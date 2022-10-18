Joe Williams and Nahki Wells on target as Bristol City win at West Brom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Bromwich Albion’s home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City.

The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven’t won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time.

Former West Brom assistant manager and caretaker boss Nigel Pearson’s side won for only the second time in eight outings, but it moved them six places up the Sky Bet Championship table to 11th.

It was City’s first clean sheet on their travels for 10 Championship games going back to last April, after they went into the game with the most away goals conceded in the division.

After the break, Albion had strong appeals for a penalty rejected and Brandon Thomas-Asante and substitute John Swift hit the woodwork.

Albion tried to threaten from an early set-piece when Matt Phillips surprised Bristol City with a low corner to the edge of the area but Jed Wallace lashed his shot well over the bar.

Wallace was heavily involved again but from his cross, Grady Diangana’s touch for Thomas-Asante was too heavy and the ball rolled harmlessly to goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

The hosts were to pay for their wastefulness as Bristol City took the lead in the 32nd minute.

Wells crossed deep from the right, Jay Dasilva volleyed the ball back into the danger area and it flicked off Jake Livermore, who should have reacted quicker by clearing, and Williams flicked home from six yards.

It was the Liverpudlian’s maiden goal for the Robins and his first since July 2020 when netting in an 8-0 win for Wigan over Hull City.

Wells went from provider to finisher in the 45th minute as City doubled their lead.

The goal owed so much to Antoine Semenyo, who turned smartly before cutting inside from the left and crossing for Wells to glance beyond goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

The header was the Bermuda-born striker’s seventh goal of the season and his first in five games.

Albion protested furiously that they should have had a penalty in the 51st minute.

Replays showed Wallace’s cross struck the hand of Rob Atkinson but referee Bobby Madley waved the appeals away.

City threatened on the counter when Wells put Semenyo through but his angled, rising drive flashed over the bar.

Then came Thomas-Asante’s narrow miss after his glancing header from Conor Townsend’s cross hit the far post with O’Leary well beaten.

Deep into time added on, Swift curled a shot onto the bar but City had done enough and Albion were booed off.