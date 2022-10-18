Matt Taylor admits Rotherham rode their luck in win over Stoke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor admitted luck played its part in his team’s smash-and-grab 1-0 Sky Bet Championship win at frustrated Stoke.

Ollie Rathbone scored after six minutes with the Millers’ only shot on target while City managed 29, including 12 on target.

Rathbone’s strike – his second goal in the Potteries this season after scoring in the EFL Trophy at Port Vale – came with former England defender Phil Jagielka off the field receiving treatment.

“We probably took advantage of Jagielka being off the field with a head injury,” agreed Taylor.

“Stoke were one short in their defensive unit and we managed to take a short corner and Ollie did the right thing in terms of hitting the target.

“From that point on it was one-way traffic. I would have liked us to control the ball a little bit more than we did but the effort the lads put in, I couldn’t fault it.

“They were a lucky three points but deserved ones.

“Luck played its part, of course it did. Luck is also on top of the foundation this club has already got with the heart and endeavour of that group of players to give everything.

“Our will to win was second to none. We were out on our feet at times and we weren’t perfect but the result is what matters.”

Taylor also called keeper Viktor Johansson’s display “fantastic.” The Swede saved a succession of shots, none better than a late tip away of substitute Nick Powell’s effort.

Wes Harding also cleared off the line from Liam Delap while Tyrese Campbell headed wide in the second half when he should have scored.

“They are the most painful games,” said Stoke manager Alex Neil.

“I would rather play crap and lose, then at least I know I have stuff to fix and I can be critical and ask questions.

“But performance-wise it was arguably as good as we have been in a while.

“We didn’t mean to miss the chances but that’s the nature of football.

“But their goal is so frustrating for me. For Phil Jagielka to come off the pitch having been brave, headed the ball out of his box, cut his head and with blood pouring down his face.

“I don’t understand the rule why he has to come off the pitch because we are naturally at a disadvantage.

“From that perspective that rule is the most outdated, silly rule I have ever seen. If the player was off the pitch because he had done something wrong, fine. But he has done nothing wrong. We shouldn’t have been at a disadvantage through no fault of our own.

“But we created ample chances to win the game and in terms of performance I couldn’t ask for anything more.”