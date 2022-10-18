West Brom have squad to climb the table – caretaker boss Richard Beale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Brom caretaker head coach Richard Beale insisted the club’s next manager inherits a strong squad to climb the Sky Bet Championship after Bristol City beat them 2-0 at The Hawthorns.

Goals from Joe Williams and Nahki Wells clinched City’s second win in eight outings, moving them six places up the table to 11th.

Wells made the first goal and scored the second – his seventh of the season.

Joe Williams flicked home from six yards after Bermuda-born striker Wells crossed deep from the right and Jay Dasilva volleyed the ball back into the danger area.

Wells turned finisher just before half-time. Antoine Semenyo turned smartly before cutting inside from the left and crossing for the striker to glance beyond goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

After the break, Albion had strong appeals for a penalty rejected and Brandon Thomas-Asante and substitute John Swift hit the woodwork.

Beale said: “Whoever comes in inherits a good squad. They might be down on confidence but there’s no shortage of youth and experience and I’m sure the new guy will galvanise the squad and get them up the league.

“I know from a week and a half of working with them that there’s enough character there to go again.

“It (losing) means something to them. They are all pulling in the same direction. It’s a good, honest group and they have worked hard in training.

“They have not been far off in a number of games this season but they have not been good enough because this club belongs in the Premier League, let alone the Championship and as a staff, we have to show that.”

Albion failed to produce an effort on target and Beale added: “It was disappointing. We didn’t quite reach the levels of Saturday (when they won 2-0 at Reading) and we were gutted we couldn’t do that in front of the deserving home fans.

“The intensity of our pressing was not as good and we didn’t win the ball as well.”

It was Bristol City’s first clean sheet on their travels for 10 games going back to last April, after they went into the game with the most away goals conceded in the division.

City manager Nigel Pearson praised the organisation and resilience of his side.

“We showed tonight that we can defend set-plays,” he said.

“There was commitment, organisation and calm – not just a determination but an ability to deal with pressure. We need that more often.

“I thought Max (O’Leary, goalkeeper) was really positive and made some positive decisions and everyone else defending set-plays were really resilient.

“Nahki’s goal was a predator’s goal. It may have gone in anyway but his touch made it impossible to save.”