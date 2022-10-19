Football rumours: Jorginho’s new Chelsea contract stalls after pay rise request

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

The Evening Standard reports Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in his early negotiations with the club. The 30-year-old vice-captain has asked for a pay rise that would see his salary increased in line with Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, who recently signed a new £150,000-a-week deal.

The same newspaper reports Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27, could sign a new contract with the club despite interest from the Blues.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao has been linked with a move to Old Trafford (Adam Davy/PA)

Meanwhile, AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United, according to the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo writes that Besiktas have dismissed a rumour circulating online that they are being forced to play Everton loanee Dele Alli, 26, after the England midfielder returned from a thigh injury.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rodrigo De Paul: Italian outlet Calciomercato says Juventus are interested in Atletico Madrid’s 28-year-old Argentina midfielder.

Jonathan David: Jeunes Footeux reports Chelsea are interested in signing the 22-year-old striker from Lille in January.