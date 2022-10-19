Football rumours: Jorginho’s new Chelsea contract stalls after pay rise request

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Jorginho’s new Chelsea contract stalls after pay rise request

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 7:21 am
Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in his early negotiations with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in his early negotiations with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

The Evening Standard reports Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in his early negotiations with the club. The 30-year-old vice-captain has asked for a pay rise that would see his salary increased in line with Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, who recently signed a new £150,000-a-week deal.

The same newspaper reports Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27, could sign a new contract with the club despite interest from the Blues.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao has been linked with a move to Old Trafford (Adam Davy/PA)

Meanwhile, AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United, according to the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo writes that Besiktas have dismissed a rumour circulating online that they are being forced to play Everton loanee Dele Alli, 26, after the England midfielder returned from a thigh injury.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul during the Finalissima 2022 match at Wembley Stadium, London
Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rodrigo De Paul: Italian outlet Calciomercato says Juventus are interested in Atletico Madrid’s 28-year-old Argentina midfielder.

Jonathan David: Jeunes Footeux reports Chelsea are interested in signing the 22-year-old striker from Lille in January.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
England bowler Reece Topley out of T20 World Cup with an ankle injury
Wout Faes has impressed for Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)
He’s shown his qualities – Brendan Rodgers talks up Wout Faes
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest claimed a goalless draw at Brighton on Tuesday evening (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Steve Cooper has full belief in Nottingham Forest as they continue to adapt
Curtis Campher led a remarkable chase as Ireland beat Scotland (Adam Davy/PA)
Curtis Campher and George Dockrell carry Ireland to World Cup win over Scotland
Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu tested positive for cocaine (Sean Dempsey/PA)
On this day in 2004: Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu admits drug offence
Stonewall hopes to highlight LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar during the World Cup (PA Archive)
Stonewall calls on players and fans to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights at World…
Wilfried Zaha, second left, celebrates victory over Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Patrick Vieira not losing sleep over Wilfried Zaha contract talks
Richard Beale backed his West Brom squad despite Tuesday’s defeat (David Davies/PA)
West Brom have squad to climb the table – caretaker boss Richard Beale
Matt Taylor celebrates victory at Stoke (Tim Goode/PA)
Matt Taylor admits Rotherham rode their luck in win over Stoke
Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz celebrates scoring (Isaac Parkin/PA)
‘Brilliant’ Ben Brereton Diaz gets Blackburn boss buzzing in win over Sunderland

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented