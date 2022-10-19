Andy Farrell names six uncapped players in Ireland squad for autumn series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Farrell names six uncapped players in Ireland squad for autumn series

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 2:54 pm
Andy Farrell’s side will return to action at Aviva Stadium having climbed to the top of the world rankings (Donall Farmer/PA)
Andy Farrell’s side will return to action at Aviva Stadium having climbed to the top of the world rankings (Donall Farmer/PA)

Ireland have included six uncapped players in a 37-man squad for the autumn internationals against world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia at Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell’s side will return to action having climbed to the top of the world rankings following a stunning 2-1 Test series win in New Zealand during the summer.

Ireland will tackle the Springboks for the first time in six years on Saturday, November 5, while Fiji head to Dublin for the first time since 2017 a week later ahead of the final game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series against Australia on November 19.

Captained by Johnny Sexton, Ireland will have six players looking to make their senior international debuts as Ciaran Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Prendergast all received call-ups.

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale returns following a lengthy injury lay-off, his last cap coming during the summer of 2021, while Leinster’s James Lowe misses out because of a calf problem.

An additional panel of players has been named for the Ireland ‘A’ fixture against an All Blacks XV, which takes place at the RDS Arena on November 4.

The group includes Tom Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Max Deegan, Jamie Osborne, Scott Penny and Roman Salanoa from the Emerging Ireland squad as well as experienced front-row forwards Dave Kilcoyne and Marty Moore.

Ireland squad:

Backs – Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forwards – Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Cian Healy (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Josh Van Der Flier (Leinster)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Coco Gauff has qualified for the WTA Finals in singles and doubles (Gregory Bull/AP)
I didn’t expect that – Coco Gauff qualifies for WTA Finals
Former Huddersfield manager Danny Schofield has taken over at Doncaster (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield appointed Doncaster head coach
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his team to be difficult to beat (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his team to be difficult to beat
Spurs REACH committee members with AJ Tracey, Rebekah Walker, Ledley King and Chris Powell after Saturday’s Black History Month event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (George Sessions/PA)
New Tottenham fans’ group backed to ‘make a difference’ to next generation
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his side end their winless run (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl warns win does not guarantee Southampton resurgence
Rehan Ahmed has been called up by England Lions (Nick Potts/PA)
Teenage Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed named in England Lions squad
England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is being linked with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Football rumours: Jude Bellingham emerges as top target for Chelsea
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Beth Tweddle also struck gold for Great Britain on the floor at the 2009 Gymnastics World Championships in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
On this day in 2006: Beth Tweddle celebrates World Championship uneven bars gold
Kepa Arrizabalaga kept Brentford at bay (John Walton/PA)
Kepa Arrizabalaga benefitting under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man due in court today following dramatic Crown Street crash
Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics

Editor's Picks

Most Commented