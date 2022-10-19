Townsend rewards form and consistency after selection snubs for Russell and Hogg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Townsend rewards form and consistency after selection snubs for Russell and Hogg

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 7:03 pm
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell have both been left disappointed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell have both been left disappointed (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend insists disciplinary issues played no part in his selection snubs for Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

Russell has been left out of the squad for the Autumn Nations Series while Jamie Ritchie has replaced Hogg as skipper for games against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina at BT Murrayfield.

Townsend challenged Russell to win his place back through form while claimed being stripped of the captaincy was in Hogg’s best interests.

Both were among six players who broke team protocol by going out for a drink during the Guinness Six Nations and were rested for the summer tour of South America. Of the six, only Russell and broken-jaw victim Sam Johnson are not in the latest squad.

Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings of Gloucester and Glasgow’s Ross Thompson will battle for the number 10 jersey.

Townsend issued a simple “no” when questioned as to whether the disciplinary issue influenced his selection and further explained his choice of stand-offs.

“It’s really to reward form and consistency,” he said. “Blair has really developed as a 10 since he moved there over a year ago and had a really good tour, got better and better in the summer, and has played really well for Edinburgh this year.

“Adam has responded very well to being left out of the squad last season. He was going to tour but picked up an injury and has been in very good form for his club Gloucester this year.

“Ross hasn’t played as many games but had an excellent season for Glasgow last year.

Jamie Ritchie
Jamie Ritchie is Scotland’s new captain (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“For someone like Finn Russell, who has missed out on the squad and has played a lot of games for us in the past, it’s a challenge for him to show his form and consistency over the next few weeks.”

After naming Ritchie his captain following the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Argentina Test series, Townsend said: “It’s a real positive that Jamie is captaining Edinburgh just now.

“He is a very competitive player, been one of our key players over the past few years and him being back fit, this is a great opportunity for him.

“We have grown leadership over the past few years. Stuart has done a very good job as captain. We see this decision as bringing the best out in Stuart.

“Stuart can be one of the best players in the world, and certainly one of the best players in our team, and we look forward to seeing him do that over the next few weeks.

“As you can imagine, he cares so much about playing for Scotland and leading Scotland, he was disappointed. But he has got behind the team, got behind Jamie.

“He is viewing it as much as a positive as possible to make sure that he can focus on playing his best rugby, which is the aim.”

Australia international Jack Dempsey has been called up after switching allegiances while his uncapped Glasgow team-mates Murphy Walker and Stafford McDowall are also included in Townsend’s squad.

Number eight Dempsey won 14 caps for Australia but has been able to join the Scotland set-up under recently-introduced World Rugby rules that allow players to change sides following a three-year period of international inactivity.

Townsend said: “Jack became available with the law change, he has played Test rugby before. He has been outstanding for Glasgow ever since he arrived at Scotstoun and he has started this season in very good form.

“With him committing to us, it provides real competition to the back row. His way of playing fits in with how we want our team to play and our forwards in particular.

“Murphy was really good on tour, missed out narrowly on getting a Test cap in Argentina, but we have been impressed with how he has been training and playing in the Super Six and also at the weekend with Glasgow.

“And Stafford McDowall has really started the season well. With Sam Johnson’s injury, Stafford comes in there and I’m sure he will be desperate to train with his new team-mates.”

Richie Gray has been given the chance to add to his 67 caps, the last of which came in the 2021 Six Nations.

“I believe Richie is playing the best rugby of his career,” Townsend said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Coco Gauff has qualified for the WTA Finals in singles and doubles (Gregory Bull/AP)
I didn’t expect that – Coco Gauff qualifies for WTA Finals
Former Huddersfield manager Danny Schofield has taken over at Doncaster (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield appointed Doncaster head coach
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his team to be difficult to beat (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his team to be difficult to beat
Spurs REACH committee members with AJ Tracey, Rebekah Walker, Ledley King and Chris Powell after Saturday’s Black History Month event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (George Sessions/PA)
New Tottenham fans’ group backed to ‘make a difference’ to next generation
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his side end their winless run (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl warns win does not guarantee Southampton resurgence
Rehan Ahmed has been called up by England Lions (Nick Potts/PA)
Teenage Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed named in England Lions squad
England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is being linked with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Football rumours: Jude Bellingham emerges as top target for Chelsea
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Beth Tweddle also struck gold for Great Britain on the floor at the 2009 Gymnastics World Championships in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
On this day in 2006: Beth Tweddle celebrates World Championship uneven bars gold
Kepa Arrizabalaga kept Brentford at bay (John Walton/PA)
Kepa Arrizabalaga benefitting under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man due in court today following dramatic Crown Street crash
Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics

Editor's Picks

Most Commented