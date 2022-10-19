Burnley miss out on top spot after Birmingham hit back for draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burnley miss out on top spot after Birmingham hit back for draw

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 9:55 pm
Burnley players celebrate after opening the scoring against Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Burnley players celebrate after opening the scoring against Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Burnley missed the chance to regain top spot in the Sky Bet Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Birmingham at St Andrew’s.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson handed the Clarets a 74th-minute lead just four minutes after coming off the bench.

But Scott Hogan equalised just six minutes later to give John Eustace’s side a deserved point.

The point for Vincent Kompany’s side was not enough for them to retrieve pole position but it extended their unbeaten run to 12 league games.

There were chances for both sides as the teams tested each other’s resolve.

Burnley threatened first when centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis sent a looping header wide from a deep cross.

Auston Trusty – who scored twice from set-plays in Birmingham’s 3-0 home win over Bristol City last time out – got to Tahith Chong’s free-kick fractionally before goalkeeper Arijanet Muric only to nod just wide.

Burnley striker Nathan Tella curled wide after taking on Trusty before the visitors went even closer when Jay Rodriguez’s flick hit the post from 12 yards after Josh Brownhill crossed.

The Clarets had another chance when left-back Vitinho was found unmarked but he sliced high and wide from just inside the box after another cross from the right, this time from Connor Roberts.

But Birmingham forced the only real save of the first half. Hogan and Troy Deeney combined to slip in Maxime Colin, whose poke towards goal was smuggled behind by Muric.

Birmingham had the first opportunity of the second half when Krystian Bielik unleashed a full-blooded volley that would have given Muric no chance had it not dropped a few feet wide, from Chong’s corner.

Burnley appealed for a penalty when Anass Zaroury went sprawling to the ground after chasing down a long ball from defence. But referee Dean Whitestone instead booked the forward for diving.

Blues were next to pose a threat when Hogan’s header deflected wide off Harwood-Bellis after Deeney’s deep cross.

Substitute Gudmundsson broke the deadlock just four minutes after coming on.

The Iceland international midfielder won a tussle with Emmanuel Longelo and bent a lovely curling, left-footed shot beyond John Ruddy into the bottom corner for his first goal of the season.

But Hogan levelled on 80 minutes when he steered home George Hall’s cross at the near post for his sixth goal of the season.

Hogan went close to a second goal when his left-wing cross clipped the angle of post and bar on 87 minutes.

