Hull claim first away win of the season with impressive victory at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hull claim first away win of the season with impressive victory at Blackpool

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 10:05 pm
Ryan Longman opened the scoring for Hull in their win at Blackpool (Nigel French/PA)
Ryan Longman opened the scoring for Hull in their win at Blackpool (Nigel French/PA)

Hull leap-frogged opponents Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship table thanks to an impressive 3-1 away win.

The Tigers deservedly secured their first away success of the campaign, and a long-awaited first victory at this level at Bloomfield Road since way back in 1974.

A second win for caretaker boss Andy Dawson will also improve his chances of getting the Hull job permanently, while for opposite number Michael Appleton, his side dropped to within one place of the drop zone thanks to a first loss in four games.

It was a much-changed Blackpool side which started this clash after Dom Thompson, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery were all suspended after being red-carded in the action-packed 3-3 draw at Sheffield United at the weekend.

However, Appleton’s men started positively and striker Gary Madine had a penalty shout waved away inside the first minute after he took a tumble in the Hull box.

Soon after, centre-back Rhys Williams headed inches over the top as the hosts continued to push for an early breakthrough before Hull then went close in the 23rd minute.

Dimitrios Pelkas played the ball neatly into the path of Ryan Longman, but he dragged a low strike wide from the edge of the Blackpool box.

The visitors were beginning to build some decent momentum, and they bagged a scrappy opening goal three minutes later.

Longman bundled home his first goal of the season from a yard out after the Blackpool back-line failed to clear Pelkas’s in-swinging corner-kick.

There was a swift reply from the Seasiders when, just past the half-hour mark, Kenny Dougall clinically swept home Theo Corbeanu’s cross at the far post to register his second goal in as many games.

Deep into first-half added time Hull bagged a dream goal to dramatically retake the lead.

Greg Docherty notched his first of the campaign, rifling home brilliantly from 25 yards after taking a neat touch from Ryan Woods.

Hull had a definite spring in their step in the early stages of the second period.

They almost made it 3-1 when Pelkas skipped easily past defender Callum Connolly before curling an effort just off target.

Greece international Pelkas then cheekily nut-megged Connolly before lashing over the top from a tight angle.

At the back, Hull were also keeping it tight as Blackpool were struggling to carve out a potential second leveller.

They threatened through Connolly with 16 minutes to go, but time was running out and Hull wrapped up their win with 11 minutes left.

This time, Regan Slater fired home from 20 yards, with the help of a deflection, after skipper Jacob Greaves’ initial effort was diverted into the midfielder’s path.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Beth Tweddle also struck gold for Great Britain on the floor at the 2009 Gymnastics World Championships in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
On this day in 2006: Beth Tweddle celebrates World Championship uneven bars gold
Kepa Arrizabalaga kept Brentford at bay (John Walton/PA)
Kepa Arrizabalaga benefitting under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi earned praise from his manager (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou delighted to see Kyogo Furuhashi back among the goals
Louis Moult is battling to reach full fitness (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Motherwell boss Steven Hammell calls in experts to aid Moult’s fitness return
Qatar’s work to improve conditions for migrant workers is only half done according to Amnesty International, with a month to go until the tournament kicks off at Al Bayt Stadium, pictured (Adam Davy/PA)
Protecting Qatar’s migrant workers must not stop when World Cup ends – Amnesty
Giovanni van Bronckhorst felt Rangers fans were right to boo the team against Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers fans right to boo team in Dundee win
Mark Robins (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Robins hails Coventry matchwinner Martyn Waghorn
Middlesbrough interim manager Leo Percovich picked up the club’s first away win of the season (Will Matthews/PA)
Leo Percovich would welcome Michael Carrick’s arrival at Middlesbrough
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was full of praise for match-winner Miguel Almiron (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Miguel Almiron has ‘definitely gone up a level’

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Although it fits the criteria Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Elgin will not be taken forward as a priority building for redevelopment by Moray Council as it is included in the Moray Growth Deal. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas is determined to help the side see off Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented