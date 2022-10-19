Holders Celtic to face Kilmarnock in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals

Holders Celtic will face Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.
Rangers were drawn to face Aberdeen in the other tie after beating Dundee 1-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday night.
Celtic earlier eased past Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park and will take on a Killie side who reached the last four 24 hours earlier by beating Dundee United.
The Ayrshire side have not been in the semi-finals since 2012, when they went on to beat Celtic in the final.
Aberdeen beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to set up another Hampden clash with Rangers, who they beat in the semi-finals four years ago.
The games will take place on January 14-15 next year.